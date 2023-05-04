BROOKVILLE — According to the Jefferson County Conservation District, the Agriculture Conservation Assistance Program was recently created to provide financial support to farmers and landowners looking to implement agricultural best management practices (BMPs) that will reduce or prevent nutrient and sediment losses from their farms and improve water quality and soil health across the Commonwealth.
Applications to be considered in the first round of the ACAP in Jefferson County are due June 30, 2023. Applications will then be reviewed quarterly until funding is exhausted.
What one needs to apply:
- Project description. This can come from one of your farm plans (Manure Management Plan/Nutrient Management Plan, and/or Agricultural Erosion & Sedimentation Control Plan/Conservation Plan) or from an Inventory and Evaluation (I&E)
- Project cost estimate (From I&E by NRCS if also seeking funding through them, or a private engineer).
- Plan verification form. The District will provide this (it verifies whether or not you have current farm plans as applicable and if the BMPs you are applying for are included in one or more of the plans).
- Plan maps (Including Aerial Imagery and Soils) This can come from any one of your farm plans.
- Project photos before construction.
- USDA NRCS Authorization for Release of Records, if applicable.
- Information on how much funding you anticipate receiving from other sources, and how much matching funds you plan to provide.
For more information or to apply, contact the Jefferson County Conservation District at 814-849-7463.