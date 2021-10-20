DuBOIS — Aqua Pennsylvania, along with local and state officials, announced on Wednesday the installation of the first of up to at least 100 new fully-operational fire hydrants in the Treasure Lake community of Sandy Township.
The installation of the fire hydrants will be ongoing for several months and will provide fire protection service for the more than 2,200 Aqua customers located in Treasure Lake, according to Aqua. The hydrants will also help Aqua, Treasure Lake’s water and wastewater provider, to maintain water quality in the community by serving as flushing points throughout the water distribution system.
“It’s kind of a big deal for us,” said Steve Clark, Aqua’s director of operations for the Greater Pennsylvania Area. “This has been a long time coming, for me not so much, I’ve only been in this role for about two years now, but for two years I’ve known that we needed to get Treasure Lake fire hydrants. It was one of the top, I’d say probably top three priorities for me, in my role. I’m really glad to be here today and to be here to announce with Aqua and the township, who we’ve worked with, as well as Treasure Lake, the announcement that fire hydrants are now here and there’s more on the way in Treasure Lake.”
Aqua Area Manager Zach Martin said the fire hydrant project has been quite an undertaking over the past eight years. He said Aqua has partnered with the community to invest in new water sources, water storage tanks and main replacements to improve the safety and reliability of the community’s water system.
“It’s already been eight years. We’re getting close to a decade and it’s nice that now it isn’t just an inconvenience in the roadway,” said Martin. “There’s something that’s tangible, something that’s visual for the community, for the customers, for all of our neighbors. And that’s something that we’re really excited about.”
The first hydrant was installed near the main entrance of Treasure Lake at Bay and Matura roads and there are more on the way, said Martin.
“We’ve got the first 50 on the way, and we’re going to be working with the fire department to put in up to that full 100,” said Martin. “To us, that’s really exciting. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through some of the challenges in the system. We appreciate all of the cooperation when we’ve worked on future planning, easements, the strategic aspects of what we do. So thank you for that. Thank you for being here today.”
State Rep. Mike Armanini, R-DuBois, who has been a Treasure Lake resident for the last 20 years, commended Aqua, the Treasure Lake Property Owners’ Association, TLPOA Manager Ed Clark and Sandy Township for all of their work on getting the hydrants installed.
“The water improvement in Treasure Lake over my period of time here has increased dramatically,” said Armanini. “It’s very good to know that the commitment of Aqua bringing clean water into Treasure Lake is an everyday occurrence now. With the fire hydrants coming in, of course, it’s making Treasure Lake a more viable place for home building and for growth. And then of course new homeowners now will have the feeling of knowing that they’ll have fire hydrants there, if of course they need that, if their home, unfortunately, would have a fire.”
“Today is an exciting day, aside from the beautiful weather we’re having, the residents of Treasure Lake are going to benefit tremendously,” said Ed Clark. “Fire station 39 (North Point) and all of the other supporting fire stations are going to benefit tremendously, and I personally, for myself and on behalf of the board, want to thank Aqua and Sandy Township for working together to find the solution. It took a little bit of time, but I really appreciate it on behalf of the residents.”
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh thanked Aqua for their cooperation in making the hydrant installation become a reality.
“We worked through some struggles, worked for a few years to get this project finally on the ground,” said Arbaugh. “I really appreciate the efforts and Aqua working with us, and doing some things that they normally don’t do with other systems that they could do here, so we really appreciate that. We’re excited to have better fire protection for Sandy Township and for Treasure Lake, and this is a great asset for the area. We look forward to working with you in the long-term and (I) really appreciate all of the efforts by everybody, special thanks to Zach (Martin) and Steve (Clark) and you guys have done, so thank you.”
Larry Bickel, township emergency management coordinator and a forest fire warden, said the installation of the fire hydrants is huge for Treasure Lake.
“Treasure Lake is the largest Firewise community in the state of Pennsylvania, 9,000 acres,” said Bickel. “Everybody thought with two lakes here we have a tremendous opportunity to get water. We only have two places to fill here and the other one, the marina was usually closed in the winter due to ice issues. So to have Aqua get us the opportunity to get water to these fires, whether it be a structure fire or a wildfire, is huge and to me that’s the biggest part of this. I know they talked about insurance not going up or maybe reduction of insurance or hydrants, but in order for us to come in here, because we have a lot of issues with leaf litter, there’s a real possibility we could lose some of this lake. So to have those hydrants to use so we can fill our portable tanks with and our Indian tanks for our firefighters is huge. I want to thank you, I think it’s an amazing thing.”
Also on Wednesday, Aqua presented a $1,000 check to the Sandy Township Fire Department.
“We just really wanted to show our commitment to Treasure Lake and Sandy Township,” said Steve Clark. “We hope that this $1,000 can be used to further the fire protection efforts that you already are undertaking.”
In May, Sandy Township approved the agreement with Aqua to install up to 100 fire hydrants in Treasure Lake. The township agreed to pay the fire hydrant rental fee of $25.86 per hydrant per month.