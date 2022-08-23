DuBOIS — A representative from Aqua Pennsylvania provided a project update at last week’s Sandy Township Supervisors’ meeting.
Aqua Area Manager Zach Martin said one of the big efforts that Aqua has worked with township Manager Shawn Arbaugh and Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rob Burgeson on is getting the fire hydrants in at Treasure Lake.
“I’m pleased to report that we’ve got contracts issued to Wilson Excavating, and we’re expecting those installations to start off here in the next couple weeks, definitely by the end of the month,” said Martin.
The installation of up to at least 100 fire hydrants will be ongoing for several months and will provide fire protection service for the more than 2,200 Aqua customers located in Treasure Lake, according to Aqua. The hydrants will also help Aqua, Treasure Lake’s water and wastewater provider, to maintain water quality in the community by serving as flushing points throughout the water distribution system.
In May 2021, Sandy Township approved the agreement with Aqua to install up to 100 fire hydrants in Treasure Lake. The township agreed to pay the fire hydrant rental fee of $25.86 per hydrant per month.
Martin said that the Harborview facility has been a long-term project.
“I think we’ve come to the board at least three or four times throughout that project. We are going to be getting close to seeking temporary occupancy of the administration building here, probably within the next 30 to 60 days,” said Martin. “We’ve got some supply chain issues that we’ve been working through. I’m sure you guys have experienced similar, and we’re hoping to have the new well station there online by the end of the year, probably going to be a little bit later, closer to November when we start doing our start up there.”
The project will consolidate the staff and allow Aqua to continue to clean up the maintenance building setup there, and then really evaluate the well stations moving forward in the other areas of the lake.
Martin noted some Aqua statistics as of June 30.
“We just closed Q2 and Q3 is already flying,” he said. As of Quarter 2, since Aqua took ownership in May of 2013, the company has invested $43 million into the Treasure Lake water system.
“We’re really happy to be able to partner with the township, with the (Treasure Lake Property Owners Association) on that,” said Martin. “We really appreciate the cooperative relationship over the years. And the understanding as we work through those projects, it accounts for our almost 54 miles of pipe that have been replaced in that system.”
Martin said the total system’s right around 90 miles in Treasure Lake.
“We’re over half replaced in the system and very proud of that,” he said. “And then the cooperative relationship with the POA, with the township that equates to about 27 miles of roadways that have been replaced as part of our water main replacement program there. So we’re really proud of that progress.”
On the wastewater side at the same time periods, Martin said Aqua is about $21 million invested in the wastewater system.
“That includes the replacement of the six lift stations, correcting some of the issues in the collection system,” he said. “I shouldn’t say some, a lot of issues in the collection system. We had a large treatment plant upgrade there not too long ago. And then working with the township, we installed that most recent chemical building, which we just completed here recently. So what’s exciting about that for us is we just recently renewed our MPS permit. They’re all familiar with that process. And at the same time, we were able to get our consent order lifted for the copper limits.”
Even with extremely low copper limits, Martin said the Aqua team has done a phenomenal job working with process masters and bringing those copper discharge limits down for the benefit of the whole community and that water shed.
“I appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work through such an aggressive replacement program on the water main. It’s definitely trying whether it’s us coming to you for permitting and guidance and the cooperative nature there, or it’s the impacts for traffic, road construction, even just colored or dirty water along the way,” said Martin.
The last thing Aqua has been receiving feedback from the customer base on is their most recent rate increase.
“I wanted to make sure and put some of those totals out there and some of that positive impact on the community just to make sure that it’s kind of tempered,” he said. “When we go in for our rates, just so that everyone here is familiar with the process, those are only granted on funding that’s spent. So that’s not planning and it’s not forward-looking, there is some rate lag, but that is reviewed as part of the PUC. So they review what we have spent, what’s used and used for our design, it’s all scrutinized heavily there. And then that’s when those rates take effect.”
Martin said Aqua has had some comments from customers about the rates.
“I’d rather anybody that has very specific questions, link them up with the people at our company that do specifically on the rates just to make sure all the information’s there, but generally the hydrant fees, how it’s gone up $2 a month and specific on the hydrants, we’re evaluating on a cost of service,” said Martin. “So what it actually costs us to provide service to yourselves and the community and for fire hydrants specifically, we only recoup about 25 percent of that cost. So while you look at it and it’s like, well, that should just be part of the system or anything like that. There is an additional cost. And some of that is captured in that rate.”
On a standard water meter, 5/8-inch size a residential meter, Martin said Aqua has had some increases that for a customer that had used a 1,000 to 5,000 gallons ranges from $4 to $17 a month.
“If you look at the daily impact, it’s fairly low for the investment that we’ve been able to make on the community. And then similar on wastewater, the wastewater rate increase was a little bit higher, but you’re looking at an increase of about $20 to $30 a month, depending on consumption. And again, not every drop of water that comes into a house leaves for the sewer. So there is some consideration into that,” said Martin.
Aqua has spent a lot of time and money in the last three years to work on some of these lingering compliance issues that they inherited with the system, said Martin, also noting the ever-changing regulations.
Supervisor Barry Abbott said Treasure Lake residents have voiced some concerns to him about the water, including chlorine is to the point where they don’t even give it to their dog, they’re worried about the rate increases with their water bill and that the sewage bill has doubled or more.
Abbott said one resident has told him that “her water has a smell to it.” According to Abbott, the woman said her “water is clear, but if I could bottle the smell, I would send it to you.” She also told him it is embarrassing to have someone come to her beautiful home in Treasure Lake because the whole house smells.
Treasure Lake resident Lisa Green attended the meeting and said that her water is a different color every day of the week sometimes.
“I have a 12-month old and I’m making baby bottles and I’m bathing my baby in tea-colored water,” said Green. “I just want to make it known that it’s a problem. And I don’t have a choice. I live there and I know I keep hearing it’s minerals. I don’t want to drink it.”
“The biggest thing that I could ask, and if anybody here is, if you are experiencing those, give us a chance, contact us,” said Martin. “I apologize if you’ve had negatives in the past, but we’ve worked through and some of them, it may not be an overnight fix. We’ve worked recently with customers where we’ve increased our flushing in the area, done additional leak detection, that system there’s every sort of pipe in that system that we inherited. So that’s why we’re pushing to get more and more ductal iron in there. It’s very reliable. A lot of the futures, that development was installed with 7,500 customer connections. And only about 2,200 of them are being used. So all that additional copper pipe, some stubbed up in the wood line that we drive around the water system, we’re working to eliminate those.”
Martin said he would like to come out and look at Green’s water and the area to see what can be causing the issue.