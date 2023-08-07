DuBOIS — Every 10 minutes someone in Pennsylvania is told they need a life-saving transplant. With more than 7,000 patients currently on the transplant waiting list, the need for more registered organ and tissue donors is a public health crisis – but it is one that we have the power to change.
Penn Highlands Clearfield and Penn Highlands DuBois are proud to partner with Donate Life PA (DLPA) as they launched their fourth annual PA Donor Day on Aug. 1 to help raise awareness and drive organ donor registrations. In 2023, DLPA wants to hit the milestone of having 50 percent of eligible Pennsylvanians registered. Knowing that eight lives can be saved by just one organ donor, on August 1 you are encouraged to visit https://donatelifepa.org.