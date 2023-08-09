BEECHWOODS — Area author Kathy Myers has published her second book, “The Pennsylvania Wilds and the Civil War,” which dives into some of the “battlefield heroes, abolitionists, copperheads and more” in the region during the American Civil War.
Myers, a Ridgway native who resides in Beechwoods, has also been published in The Watershed Journal and the international Mayflower Quarterly. She is known to be involved with historical organizations such as the General Society of Mayflower Descendants, the Winslow Heritage Society and DuBois Area and Jefferson County historical societies.
Myers’ passion for exploring family ties, history and writing is what led her to write her first book, “Historic Tales of the Pennsylvania Wilds,” in 2021.
“The Pennsylvania Wilds and the Civil War” was published in May of this year, focusing on all 12.5 counties in the wilds, in comparison to the first book’s six counties.
On the book’s cover, the man pictured in the upper right corner is Myers’ uncle –a few generations removed –Thomas B. Winslow, who formed the Elk County Rifles of the Bucktail Regiment. Winslow is buried at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on Winslow Hill.
In addition, the man pictured in the upper left-hand corner is Thomas L. Kane, founder of Kane, and the Bucktail Regiment of the Civil War, said Myers, and in the middle is American Civil War nurse Clara Barton.
The back of the book features a photo of Old Main at Pennsylvania State University in 1955.
The first book ends in about 1830, Myers explained, when roads were beginning to be developed where Indian paths had been. Schools and churches and things of normalcy were being established.
The second book took Myers about a year to write, she said. The idea came about during the 2020 election cycle, she said, when the nation seemed more divided than it had ever been. She got to wondering how divided it was back during this time period, when states’ rights and slavery were the major issues.
This book isn’t about the battles of the Civil War, but the people in the Wilds and what they did –women who weren’t nurses but stepped into the role during the war, letters written by soldiers about “the spark that started the Civil War” when Fort Sumter was fired upon and more.
“The Pennsylvania Wilds lived up to its adventurous name during the Civil War era. The all-volunteer Bucktail Regiment included local woodsmen and lumbermen dressed in red flannel and led by the enigmatic reformer Col. Thomas L. Kane,” the summary on the back of the book says. “The regiment was heralded for its ability to live off the land and forage for food as well as its skilled marksmanship honed hunting wildlife.”
The back cover also mentions Kate Scott of Brookville, who “courageously” forged her own path and went to the front lines to work as a nurse. She would later write “foundation histories on the history of Jefferson County and the military unit raised there,” it says.
The research for this book was both enjoyable and surprising for Myers, she said, learning that all 12.5 counties in the PA Wilds participated in the Underground Railroad. She used sources like newspapers.com, Ancestry.com and even a Reynoldsville obituary. The second time around, Myers said she felt like she was more organized in the research process.
Since the book’s publication, Myers has held book signings at historical societies, libraries and places such as DuBois, Benezette, Ridgway and St. Marys. Myers will attend Elktoberfest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Benezette School House in Benezette.
Her favorite thing about these events, she says, is the people she gets to meet, like a re-enactor from Curwensville, and a young man who had a cannonball from the Civil War. She also recalled meeting current and retired teachers, some of whom are interested in introducing the books to their classrooms.
“I like meeting people. I’m interested in what they have to say,” she said.
As usual, Myers always enjoys finding out more about her ancestors and background, even discovering more long-lost family members of her own along the way.
Naturally, Myers is already working on her third book, which will cover history from the Weedville to Sinnemahoning area.
“The Pennsylvania Wilds and the Civil War” is available through Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Target, as well as at several locations like the Sawmill Center for the Arts in Cook Forest State Park, Kinzua Bridge State Park, Benezette Wines, DuBois Area Historical Society and the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce.