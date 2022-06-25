CLEARFIELD — “Turn me loose on the Chinklacamoose.”
In 1968, 11 Scouts from an area troop floated 80 miles down the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in central Pennsylvania. Their council leaders thought it was such an epic trek that they offered a patch to troops that also tried the “Chinklacamoose Wilderness Canoe Trip.”
Chinklacamoose is the Native American name for Clearfield. The Bucktail Council BSA (Boy Scouts of America) sponsors the special patch “Chinklacamoose Wilderness Canoe Trip BSA” for those who complete the trek.
In June 2022, Troop 26 of DuBois completed the five-day journey, earning the Bucktail Council patch and the BSA 50-Miler Award. The Scouts and leaders launched from Clearfield on June 1 and made it to North Bend on June 6. Scouts saw beavers, deer and many birds, including several bald eagles along the scenic waterway. Water levels were low so the paddlers encountered many rocks but experienced excellent weather for camping along the way.
The Troop 26 contingent was led by Scoutmaster Brad Sweet and Assistant Scoutmasters Andy Klark and Hayden Sweet. Troy Wolfgang of Troop 26 also participated. Dustin Myers, assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 260, paddled with the troop. Troop 26 Scouts who participated were Mitch Klark, Calix Myers, Joe Oakes, Antonio Piccirillo, Hudson Sweet and Landon Wolfgang. Kraig Bowser joined the group as a guest. BSA Troop 26 is chartered with the DuBois First United Methodist Church.
Dave Corbeil, Scoutmaster for Troop 72, Reynoldsville, and Dr. Hank Webster, Troop 72 Unit commissioner, assisted in planning the 2022 Chinklacamoose Trek, and joined Troop 26 for the journey. The 80-mile paddle was memorable for Webster, as he is 80 years old. In contrast, Calix Myers is only 12 years old. All participants were required to have passed the BSA swim test and to have current BSA health and safety forms. The emergency management agencies in the counties through which the paddlers passed were notified as well. Not only did the Scouts see wildlife along the way, but they also tackled Class II whitewater rapids at Moshannon Falls. All paddlers safely negotiated the fast water.
Antonio Piccirillo, in particular, noted that his favorite memory is the beautiful scenery. Calix Myers reflected that he will remember “the feeling of being somewhere many others will never be.”
Some days proved tougher than dealing with low water levels. On the fourth day on the river, Troop 26 paddled 22 miles from Karthaus to Keating, ending the day by fighting the current of the Sinnemahoning Creek upstream for a quarter-mile to reach the boat access. Antonio Piccirillo shared “the toughest part of the trip was the length of the days, very tired by day’s end.”
The Scouts also completed a service project by clearing litter and refurbishing a fire pit at a Shawville campsite to earn the BSA 50-Miler Award.
Scouts BSA is open to both boys and girls ages 11-17. Scouts BSA is a year-round program for boys and girls in fifth grade through high school that provides fun, adventure, learning, challenge, and responsibility to help them become the best version of themselves.
Interested youth can learn about local units by contacting https://beascout.scouting.org/.