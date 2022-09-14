Fundraiser for American Cancer Society

Shoe Sensation, located in The Commons in DuBois, is running a campaign through September and part of October that will benefit the American Cancer Society. American Cancer Society Inc. Northeast Region Senior Development Manager Susan Babik (right) presented Shoe Sensation Assistant Manager Melissa Burton with posters promoting cancer awareness.

DuBOIS — A local business is giving back to the community by holding a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

