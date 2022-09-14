DuBOIS — A local business is giving back to the community by holding a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
As part of Shoe Sensation’s Round Up Campaign, shoppers have the option to add $1/$3/$5 or round up their bill to the nearest dollar to benefit the American Cancer Society, according to Susan Babik, senior development manager for the Northeast Region American Cancer Society, Inc.
“Shoe Sensation has a goal to help give back to the community,” said Babik. “Everyone has been touched by cancer in some way. By supporting the American Cancer Society, Shoe Sensation can make a difference in the fight against cancer.”
One in three people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, according to information provided by Babik.
The American Cancer Society, which is the largest nonprofit funder of cancer research outside the federal government, provides 24/7 access to answers and hope via cancer.org and their free helpline at 800-227-2345.
The American Cancer Society’s work improves lives — from 1991 to 2019, there has been a 32 percent decline in cancer mortality, she cited.
“We can directly attribute declines in the overall cancer death rate to investment of funds and resources in the areas of advocacy, discovery, and direct patient support,” said Babik.
The American Cancer Society has played a role in most of the cancer research breakthroughs in recent history. They’ve invested more than $3.1 billion in cancer research since 1991, contributing to the 3.5 million fewer cancer deaths as a result of breakthroughs.
But there is more they can do, said Babik.
In 2022, more than 1.9 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the United States and more than 600,000 Americans will die from cancer.
Recommended Video
“We have an opportunity not only to support people throughout all stages of their cancer journey today, but to take meaningful steps toward the goal to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years,” said Babik.
Babik noted that September marks several awareness months:
Prostate and childhood cancers
For Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, men should talk with their doctor to make an informed decision about whether to be screened for prostate cancer. More information is available at Cancer.org/Get-Screened. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men (after skin cancer), but it can often be treated successfully.
About one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime.
Prostate cancer is more likely to develop in older men and in non-Hispanic Black men. About six cases in 10 are diagnosed in men who are 65 or older, and it is rare in men under 40. The average age of men at diagnosis is about 66.
Key statistics for childhood cancers
About 10,470 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2022. Childhood cancer rates have been rising slightly for the past few decades.
Because of major treatment advances in recent decades, 85 percent of children with cancer now survive five years or more. Overall, this is a huge increase since the mid-1970s, when the five-year survival rate was about 58 percent. Still, survival rates can vary a great deal depending on the type of cancer and other factors. The survival rates for a specific type of childhood cancer can be found in the American Cancer Society’s information for that cancer type.
After accidents, cancer is the second leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 14. About 1,050 children under the age of 15 are expected to die from cancer in 2022.