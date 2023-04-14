Gary & Sons, Inc., a heating and cooling company in Falls Creek, has had a great relationship for many years with Jeff Tech. Shown, center, is Lane Verdill of Punxsutawney, a senior in Jeff Tech’s Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) and Refrigeration program, and a co-op student. He has been furthering his learning with on-the-job experience and guidance from Kevin Caine, installation manager, left, and Mark Walborn, owner/manager at Gary & Sons, right.