REYNOLDSVILLE — This past December when Gary & Sons, Inc., a heating and cooling company of Falls Creek, chose its employee of the month, it looked for an employee with a professional attitude and did a great job every day.
The person who stood out was someone who came to work early, was helpful and knowledgeable, and made a great impression on his co-workers. Lane Verdill, a senior from Punxsutawney and co-op student in Jeff Tech’s Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) and Refrigeration program, met those standards.
“We were not surprised,” Mark Walborn, owner/manager at Gary & Sons. “We’ve been impressed with the quality of the students who have been trained through Jeff Tech’s HVAC program over the years and have hired several of them.”
Jeff Tech, located in Reynoldsville, offers technical education in addition to academic high school classes for students in grades 9-12 from several local school districts including DuBois, Punxsutawney, Brookville and Brockway, along with adult classes.
“Our goal at Jeff Tech is to prepare secondary and adult students for entry into their chosen career fields and transition them to employment,” said Dr. Barry Fillman, Jeff Tech administrative director. “When considering careers in the HVAC/R industry, we can promise that their skills are in demand and will help them achieve a family sustaining wage right here in our community.”
“As an HVAC company, Gary & Sons has had a great relationship with Jeff Tech for a long time,” Walborn said. “Finding the right employee can be a difficult task, especially when the job requires certain skills. Partnering with Jeff Tech of Reynoldsville has helped us and, I am sure, many other HVAC companies in the area. It’s been a win-win relationship,” Walborn said.
“At Jeff Tech, there are approximately 40 HVAC students with approximately 20 in the shop class each day,” according to Brandon Nichol, HVAC/R instructor at Jeff Tech. “Students attend shop every other day for approximately 4.5 hours. Students in the co-op program attend school every other day for academic classes and work with their employers on the opposite days as their education in the HVAC field,” he said.
A four-year program, students start with learning about general safety, basic hand tools and the basics in piping, tubing, electrical concepts, and about air handlers and duct systems.
They advance to learn about refrigerants and gas, oil and electric heating, along with earning their federal refrigerant license. Then students move on to diagnosing problems, learning about heat pumps and boilers and about green technologies.
The curriculum is guided by input of Occupation Advisory Committees, OACs, made up of people in the community who work in a program’s occupation. “I have attended the HVAC OAC meetings for well over 10 years now,” Walborn said. “Kevin (Caine, installation manager at Gary & Sons) has attended for the last two years now... the students benefit from our experience in the field and our input of suggested tools, equipment or topics…and we benefit from having students ready for the current workforce.”
“As a school, we recognize that we would be nothing without strong community connections such as the one highlighted with Gary & Sons,” Fillman said. “We are grateful to partner with employers that understand our mission.”
“Employment opportunities for our students are a remarkable capstone for their education, driving home the lessons they have learned and building responsibility and professionalism,” Fillman continued. “Real time feedback on student preparedness and industry trends can only truly be ascertained from professionals in the field.”
This spring, Walborn and Caine spent time at the Jeff Tech Career Fair interviewing students interested in HVAC.
Caine also donates his time to judge students’ final exams which are hands-on projects. “It’s an honor to be able to help the students with their final exam to see how much they have progressed in their studies and skills,” Caine said. “As an alumnus of Jeff Tech, I can see how much the school and staff has grown and how the staff takes great pride in their students. It’s great to see the school staying in focus on the trades of today and also looking into the future.”
“The Jeff Tech program has continued to impress us with its students year after year,” Walborn said. “We expect that to continue well into the future.”
“It is great to hear that employers recognize the same excellence that we get to witness every day in this program, as well as our school in general,” Fillman said.
Jeff Tech’s other programs include: Automotive Collision Repair Technology, Automotive Technology, Building Trades, Computer Technology, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts, Diesel & Heavy Equipment, Digital Media Arts, Drafting, Design & Engineering, Electrical Construction, Health Assisting, Machine Shop and Welding & Metal Fabrication.
For more information about Jeff Tech go to www.jefftech.info. For more information about Gary & Sons, go to garysinc.com.