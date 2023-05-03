SIGEL — The 2023 Tri-County Envirothon competition took place at Clear Creek State Park in Sigel on April 26, welcoming 10 teams from six different high schools in Clarion, Forest and Jefferson counties.
Five teams competed from Clarion County including Keystone, Union and North Clarion high schools; one team from Forest County representing West Forest High School; and four teams from Jefferson County including Brockway and Brookville high schools.
North Clarion “A” won first place and will be representing Clarion County at the state competition. Second place was awarded to Keystone “A.” Third place was awarded to Brockway, who will be representing Jefferson County at the state competition. West Forest will be representing Forest County at states.
At the Tri-County Envirothon, teams of four or five students rotated through testing stations covering environmental topics such as wildlife, soils, forestry, aquatics, and the current issue: “Adapting to a Changing Climate.” The station tests were conducted by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Bureau of Forestry, and Clarion, Forest, and Jefferson County Conservation Districts.
Each station consisted of a paper test as well as hands-on components to test the students’ knowledge on the topics. The students have studied all school year with the guidance of their teacher advisors.
The top team from each county is eligible to compete in the Pennsylvania Envirothon, starting with the oral component video presentations due May 15. They will then have the opportunity to compete at the in-person station testing day on May 24 at Camp Mount Luther in Mifflinburg.
For more information about the Pennsylvania Envirothon, go to https://www.envirothonpa.org/.