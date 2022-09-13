DuBOIS — Several area K-9 officers and their handlers have been participating in training exercises in the City of DuBois this week.
Those taking part in the training, Monday and Tuesday, include: DuBois City Police Officer Zayne Rhed and K-9 Officer Ace; Punxsutawney Borough Police Chief Matt Conrad and K-9 Officer Fury; Sgt. Mike Schaffer and K-9 Officer Nando of the St. Marys City Police Department; Sgt. Seth Shephard and K-9 Officer Duke from the Bradford Police Department and State Constable Butch Mann and K-9 Officer Trooper.
“Right now we’re doing a mock vehicle pursuit with a subject that’s non-compliant, a high risk to the officers which is why we used the shield, and we’re using the K-9s to apprehend the subject that’s being non-compliant,” Rhed said during Monday morning’s training in the parking lot of the DuBois Mall. “We started the morning with some building searches. It’s just all high risk deployment type scenarios. It’s high risk to the officer and the canine. To get the subject to come out, we were able to deploy the canine to the driver’s side and they perform a bite-and-hold apprehension technique that’s geared more towards making them comply at that point.
“And then we were able to extricate the non-compliant subject out of the passenger side with the least amount of force necessary and successfully take them into custody,” said Rhed. “These are just types of scenarios that come up whenever we are engaged in a vehicle pursuit. We always train for the unexpected and hope for the best.”
More training was to be conducted Monday afternoon, said Rhed.
“We’re going to use some less lethal. We’re actually going to shoot beanbag rounds with a non-compliant subject,” said Rhed.
“We’re just creating the best real-life scenarios we can because that conditions the dog to be ready for the duties,” said Schaffer. “We’re taking scenarios where we can minimize the risk to the officers and the dogs and put them through the ropes that might actually happen in real life.”
“It’s great work because whenever my dog is out of service or whatever they pick up for me, Punxsutawney picks up for me, we’re within like 45 minutes of each other,” said Rhed. “So when one dog goes down, the other departments are really good at stepping up and helping cover. We’re all certified together.”
DuBois City Police Chief Blaine Clark welcomed Bradford’s Shephard and Duke, who are new to the group.
“I’m not opposed to coming to Bradford if we need anything,” said Clark. “I’ve talked to your (Shephard’s) chief about it. It doesn’t matter. Give us a call.”
Rhed said the K-9 training is done at least twice a month because they are required to have 16 hours minimum for the state standard.
“It kind of all kicked off with St. Marys’ K-9 assisting us and then it just kind of went from there,” said Rhed. “We ended up getting one and then Punxsutawney ended up getting one, and then Bradford. We’re all within closer proximity so we all get together and train.”
Clark and Rhed both expressed appreciation to Auto Undertaker Towing & Repair of DuBois, the DuBois Mall and Dan Rawlings of Quarter Horses Stables in Treasure Lake for their assistance during the training.