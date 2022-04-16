Sykesville native and former DuBois resident Dave Kovalchick has joined a group of dedicated volunteers, “DIY Ukraine,” to provide life-sustaining supplies to the people in the war-torn country.
Kovalchick traveled by plane and train to meet other members of the organization “DIY Ukraine” in the northern part of Romania. Currently, the team of volunteers are stationed in Bulgaria, Europe.
“These people are coming together from all over the world, mainly Europe, to give help where and when needed,” he said.
DIY Ukraine stands for two goals –“helping wherever, and whenever we can,” and “using donors’ money in the best, most efficient way possible. No waste. All for Ukraine.”
Throughout the journey thus far, Kovalchick said volunteers have been collecting donations such as water, clothes, food and toiletries, with the biggest request being baby food and diapers.
The team of DIY Ukraine volunteers has wasted absolutely no time since hitting the ground running. They were recently in the Halmeu region, where Kovalchick was in charge of running a storage facility and organizing supplies that brave drivers are taking into Ukraine. Volunteers are also extracting displaced Ukrainians, he said, giving them rides to where they need to go, or purchasing train tickets for them.
“We also use donation money to pay for gas to get our trucks and vans in and out of Ukraine. We have supplied the Ukraine people with armor and other supplies to help them vanquish their invaders,” said Kovalchick.
He noted that the team is using donations strictly to help the people of Ukraine, as well as using their own money for food and hotel stays.
Recently, volunteers also delivered a load of medical supplies into Lviv, Ukraine, the day after a missile had struck there.
“We have a great network of people helping us,” he said. “We have help all over.”
A couple of days ago, the group headed to Bulgaria, where they are assisting in supplying the southern part of Ukraine and help refugees escape.
DIY Ukraine has also transported $500,000 worth of insulin into Ukraine. The team has also successfully provided two badly-needed generators to the Chernobyl and Sumy regions of the country.
“We got the call recently that a village ran out of food. So, we not only supplied a van load of food, we purchased extra food from a place close by just to make sure the village had enough food for five total days,” said Kovalchick.
Having visited Europe twice before this trip, the best thing about it, he said, is the people.
“They are very kind and helpful to foreign travelers,” he said.
Kovalchick said when he saw what was going on with the refugees, he knew it was his calling to do what he could to help.
“I knew that if I were ever in Ukraine and needed help, the people there would bend over backwards for me,” he said. “So, like most people, when you see these things happen, you want to help them. I am only doing what they would do for me.”
The people of Ukraine have “the entire free world behind them,” Kovalchick went on to say.
“Taking it a step further, I believe that Vladimir Putin is not just losing a war against Ukraine. He is seeing what happens when the world comes together to stop this kind of madness,” he said. “I am only one of many that made an effort to come and stand for these people.”
It’s very upsetting, said Kovalchick, that this is what the current generation of children is seeing of Russia.
“This is a country with a rich history that has given so much to the world in the way of art, literature, music and technology. I grew up knowing the Soviet Union and when that regime fell and I got interested in world history, I discovered Russian artists like Rublev, authors such as Gogol and Tolstoy and musicians like Stravinsky. And everyone knows the advances in technology the Russians made with Sputnik, the first satellite put into orbit.”
What’s going on is just a “handful of people” wanting to do bad things, he added.
Although the team is set up in Romania, Kovalchick noted that DIY Ukraine is very mobile. The large organization has small teams stationed all throughout Europe and has received a vast amount of support.
“The people who have helped us along the way have been priceless as well,” he said. “We’ve been given free hotels, picked up at airports, had meals cooked or purchased for us, had someone with an apartment allow us to use it, and so on.”
Kovalchick reflected on friends he met on day one, Elizabeth Denby, Hector Bowles and Allison Lind, all from the UK.
“We were bet friends immediately because we had the same goals and mindset toward this cause.”
On Monday, the team will be picking up another American who is flying in from Oregon to help, said Kovalchick.
DIY Ukraine has received donations and support from several area businesses and individuals, addressed on Kovalchick’s Facebook page.
Those who want to contribute to Kovalchick and his team’s mission can do so via PayPal: davekovalchick@gmail.com. These funds are transferred into the team’s bank account.