DuBOIS — Approximately 100 people showed up at Logan’s Quick Lunch in downtown DuBois last Friday to meet and greet Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican U.S. Senate nominee in Pennsylvania, who is running against Democrat John Fetterman.
Chris Tarcson of DuBois, who works for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, said their canvasing teams canvas for pro-life candidates who they endorse, which is Oz and Republican Doug Mastriano, who is running for governor against Democrat Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s current Attorney General.
“I wanted to come out and meet him (Oz) because we’ve been on conference calls with him, but I’ve never met in person,” said Tarcson.
“I love his policies for the state,” said Tarcson. “We’ve had an administration that was both unconstitutional and tyrannical and failed within their policies. And as an outsider, he’s bringing in a breath of a fresh new air for the policies that we need to change the state for the better.”
Autumn Carlson of Troutville attended last Friday’s event because she wanted to see what the Republican candidate is like.
“To me Fetterman is just not reliable in a way because, it just doesn’t align with what I personally believe in,” said Carlson. “As a 27-year-old woman, who’s just trying to make her living and trying to find her footing in the world, it’s important to me who’s going to be leading our country. Who’s going to be making decisions for being in a place that ... I can’t go and speak to Congress, but he (Oz) can.”
Carlson said the most important issue to her is the cost of living.
“If I want to move out, get married and have family I’ve got to be able to afford to do that,” she said. “I mean, it’s really hard to do that in this day and age because it’s so uncertain. The economy’s up and down, the job opportunities are there one day and gone the next and you worry about that stuff. You worry about, are you going to be able to live on your own? Are you going to be able to move out and do things that you want to do and raise the family? Would you want to bring a kid in this world? And sometimes it’s a scary thing that you just have to contemplate. And I just hope that if we can get some more people like Dr. Oz, who they’re here for us, they’re here for the people and they say they, ‘want to be in the community.’ They want to see where their votes are coming from ... seeing where the support is and what the issues are so that they can actually voice it for us. That’s important to me.”
After Oz left the restaurant, state Sen. Cris Dush, a Republican, asked the crowd to grab some voter registration cards from the county offices or from party officials.
“Get people registered and get them out to vote,” said Dush. “We need the numbers. I’m not running this year. It’s not going to affect my race, but I got to tell you, I don’t want to be laying votes on Shapiro’s desk to be vetoed when I can be laying them on Doug’s desk to get signed, things that’ll impact rural Pennsylvania in positive way. With Oz, we can’t have the Democrats controlling the Senate. I don’t want see the filibuster go away, and I don’t want to see court packing, and they’re threatening to pack the courts. So please get everybody out to vote. This is so important.”
A few people in attendance said they wanted to ask Oz a question about the subject of pro-choice as he walked through the restaurant meeting people, but they said he would not answer them. They also held signs in support of pro-choice just outside of the restaurant after Oz left.
Oz also campaigned on Friday in Armstrong, Lawrence, and Washington counties.