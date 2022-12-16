DuBOIS — Local players from a traveling softball team took giving back a step further recently when they raised funds for care packages that will be distributed to DuBois Area School District students in need.
Lynne Glass, coach of Firestorm 12u travel softball team composed of girls from the area, said the team receives support all throughout the year so that they can play softball and travel through fundraisers and sponsorships.
“We wanted to give back,” she said. “I have been looking for a meaningful community service project for my girls to do.”
Glass said she had heard there was a need for teenagers in the area when it comes to essential items. She then reached out to “We Care for Kids” — a local initiative that collects and donates items to DuBois Area School District students in need.
WCFK partners with DASD principals, guidance counselors and school nurses, offering basic-need items such as clothing, shoes, gloves and school supplies.
“They were extremely thankful for our idea and efforts,” she said.
Although there are girls on the team from other areas, most are from the DASD, said Glass.
Glass said they then set up a fundraiser with Two Brothers Tees of DuBois, where 100 percent of the funds raised went to the cause, social media platforms and help from DuBois Area Middle School for advertising.
The team sold over 45 shirts, Glass said. These funds were used to purchase essential items.
“In total between the fundraiser, monetary donations and a donation from our team funds, we had $400 to purchase items,” she said.
Cole Orthodontic Associates also donated toothbrushes and toothpaste to contribute, Glass noted.
The softball girls went shopping for the items and put the care packages together for students.
“We were able to build 100 care packages to donate to ‘We Care for Kids,’ as well as some extra items,” Glass said.
These packages will be distributed in both DuBois Area middle and high schools, with a possibility of Pentz Run Youth Services, she said.
“We are very thankful for everyone that donated and purchased a shirt to help us make this possible. I am very proud of my girls for completing this project without a single hesitation — they loved the idea,” Glass said.
Visit ‘We Care for Kids’ on Facebook.