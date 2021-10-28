SIGEL — The Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services, in conjunction with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, confirmed that a tornado struck northern Jefferson County above Clear Creek State Forest near the Elk County line on Saturday, Oct. 16 around 8 a.m.
Tracy Zents, director of Jefferson County Emergency Services, stated that the tornado hit along State Route 949 north of Clear Creek State Park in the area of Pine Run Road in Heath Township to an area near the Belltown Bridge in Elk County.
The tornado was initially categorized as an EF-0 in Jefferson County, according to Zents, but was later upgraded to an EF-1, with reported maximum wind speeds of 90 to 95 miles per hour. With Elk County falling in the National Weather Service of State College reporting area, that office handles reporting more information about damages in Elk County.
“With further damage assessment, going out to different locations, we found out that the National Weather Service is going to be upgrading this to an EF-1 tornado,” Zents said.
According to Fred McMullen from the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, the tornado moved north, northeast shortly after daybreak on Oct. 16. It resulted in damage to softwood and hardwood trees along the Jefferson County side of the Clarion River. The tornado lifted just prior to reaching the Belltown Bridge. The tornado exited Jefferson County and continued into Millstone Township, Elk County snapping off and twisting trees along River Road.
“Several camps and buildings suffered minor damages with the most severe damage just across the county line in Elk County,” Zents said. “With the damages surveyed, this could have been very devastating in a more populated area.”
The Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, Marienville Volunteer Fire Department, Jefferson County PennDOT and Millstone Township worked the scene clearing trees for several hours, as well as the utility companies trying to get power and phone services restored. “Everyone did a great job in getting the roads open, making sure no one was injured and should be commended for their hard work,” Zents said.
“We would like to thank the Jefferson and Elk County Emergency Management Agencies for their assistance,” McMullen said.
The 9-1-1 center staff handled multiple calls countywide during this storm, as well as non-storm related emergency calls. No injuries occurred as a result of the storm, according to Zents.
The National Weather Service is finishing up assessments of 11 other tornadoes that happened in the southwest region of the state over the weekend. Zents said the region is seeing a lot of October tornadoes, which is rare. The one in Jefferson County was even more so because of the timing, happening just after daybreak, which isn’t normal for this area.
“This is the 16th tornado to impact Jefferson County since 1950,” McMullen said. “The most recent ones prior to this was on Oct. 2, 2018. On this day, two tornadoes struck around the same time with the first one just south of State Route 322 near the Moonlite Drive In Theatre and was rated as an EF-0. The second tornado started in the village of Baxter and traveled nearly four miles before ending.”
Zents said the one 2018 tornado was rated as an EF-2 with maximum wind speeds of 110 m.p.h. with a width of at least 200 yards. The Baxter tornado rolled tomb stones in the Jefferson Cemetery as well as causing wide spread damages.