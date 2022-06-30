RIDGWAY — CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse) has kicked off its new art-based healing and therapy program for trauma victims this summer.
“A Window Between Worlds” was started during the COVID-19 pandemic, said CAPSEA Executive Director Billie Jo Weyant. The therapy program gives domestic violence and trauma victims an outlet to express themselves and the emotions and challenges they are feeling and facing.
The art-based therapy program, offered year-round, recently launched its first summer series to “bring these techniques to the kids in the community,” she said, with each week offering a different project and targeted age range.
Instructor Nicole Hartnett, as well as Keara Shrefler, run the summer program each Tuesday afternoon in various Elk and Cameron county locations. The turnout, with having had four workshops thus far, has been “hit or miss,” said Hartnett. Staff members involved are eager to spread the word about this initiative, as it can be monumentally helpful if given the chance.
CAPSEA staff members are trained to provide counseling for these workshops, Weyant said, and will be training additional staff this summer and fall, as well as providing Traumatic Incident Reduction (TIR) training.
The goal of the program is to provide a safe space where participants can express themselves creatively in a judgement-free zone.
“The hands-on creation of art has been shown to reduce distress, increase self-reflection and self-awareness, alter behavior and thinking patterns, have positive physical effects and build resilience — all of which play a key role in life transformation,” it says at https://capsea.org/a-window-between-worlds.
The last workshop, which took place June 28 at the Johnsonburg Community Center, focused on self identity for teens, according to CAPSEA’s website. Sessions will be held through Aug. 19, and are appropriate for those ages 4-18. Children 12 or under must be with a parent or guardian.
AWBW workshops scheduled each Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. in July are as follows:
- July 5 at Bendigo State Park in Johnsonburg –“What makes me shine,” is a workshop dedicated to empowering participants and their unique skills and abilities.
- July 12 at the Ridgway Conservatory –“Life is sweet” will focus on enhancing family dynamics.
- July 19 at Fox Township Community Park in Kersey –“Crowned with esteem” aims to help children develop a sense of pride and identify their strengths.
- July 26 at Memorial Park in St. Marys –“Treasure box” for teens will focus on participants filling their “treasure box” with what is truly important to them and helps them feel safe and protected.
For more details on “A Window Between Worlds,” visit www.capsea.org/a-window-between-worlds and www.capsea.org/awbw-summer-workshop. Follow CAPSEA on Facebook for updates.