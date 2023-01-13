ST. MARYS — Leadership Elk and Cameron (LEC) program participants heard from a panel of local healthcare officials during “Health and Human Services Day” on Wednesday morning.
Dickinson Center Inc. Restoration Center/Clinical Services Director Angela Chew said the about 200-employee entity specializes in behavioral health, intellectual disabilities and children’s prevention services.
Chew has been with DCI for over 12 years. She is very focused on trauma-informed care, she said, and focuses a lot on staff well-being, as well as serves on the executive leadership team.
Brad Chapman, president of Penn Highlands Elk and Penn Highlands Clearfield, said there are eight hospitals within the system, soon to be nine, with the addition of State College, serving patients through several outlets such as hospitals, nursing homes, rural health clinics and more.
Billie Jo Weyant, executive director of CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse), has been with the organization for 32 years. She has also served as chairwoman of the local Family Resource Network for over 15 years.
The three presenters discussed community understanding and awareness, as well as collaborative leadership and relationship building and civic readiness.
Challenges
Weyant, Chapman and Chew agreed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, people seemed to very much join together to stay focused, support one another and provide the best care they could, despite the challenges they were up against.
Working together in the mental health world is crucial, said Weyant, whether it be human services, the medical field, victim services, etc.
Mentioned were factors such as the workforce shortage, opioid crisis, virtual challenges and an influx in the local need for services.
Healthcare has been difficult in the last couple of years, and they are still seeing the effects of the pandemic, said Chapman, with the most severe being staffing. Many rural hospitals are closing and shutting down. The financial pressures that hospitals have been facing, too, are extreme.
Chew said her focus during the pandemic was making sure her staff was receiving the support they needed. She mentioned hosting staff support groups with therapists and trainings via Zoom, constantly surveying them, etc.
There are both benefits and difficulties for therapists using telehealth, Chew had noted. Financial and grant resources during that time were also very competitive and spread thin.
Entities like DCI and CAPSEA are now also seeing an influx of people needing services, as they were unable to report abuse or seek help from their homes during COVID.
DCI is also seeing a rise in methamphetamine use, as the stresses of life or being out of work seem to have people turning back to old habits, Chew said.
CAPSEA faced its fair share of uphill climbs as well, including its 17 staff members working out of the office during COVID, and the closing of its domestic violence/emergency shelter. Weyant, too, said she spent a lot of time counseling her staff and providing support.
The positives
The pandemic wasn’t all bad.
Some perks Chew mentioned include DCI designing a position for a mental health therapist in area schools, as well as the “Parents as Teachers Program” being recognized for its efforts.
“I think this field rose to the occasion phenomenally,” Chew said, adding that she thinks the circumstances “brought out the best” in some people.
In 2020, in collaboration with nine northwest counties, DCI opened a 16-bed residential facility for adult men in the criminal justice system.
DCI is also in the midst of building its new 10,000-square-foot facility in downtown St. Marys, expected to be complete in 2024, providing all of its services in one location.
Chapman said the community support during the pandemic was “tremendous,” with everyone trying to work together and becoming more creative to work through difficulties. He flashed back to the beginning of COVID, when the hospital could not get face masks, a plant in St. Marys donated what they needed.
COVID resulted in some large project undertakings as well, including the remodeling of Penn Highlands Elk’s nursing home, a $6.2 million project, as well as the remodel of the emergency department at Penn Highlands Clearfield, a $6 million project, Chapman said.
He also mentioned acquiring a new eye clinic in Elk County, addiction specialist, and other positives.
CAPSEA, which is totally grant driven, experienced several positives, Weyant said. When monies were pulled, they were given some back through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. CAPSEA went from a budget of $800,000 to $1.5 million.
“We had the opportunity to apply for different grants during that time and build on them,” she said.
In fall of last year, CAPSEA expanded and purchased the Masonic Temple Building in Ridgway, which will house all of its services and more under one roof, including transitional housing and apartments, medical, mental health and drug abuse services and more, said Weyant.
CAPSEA’s current shelter is only three bedrooms, so this expansion is extremely important. The organization’s “Under One Roof” capital campaign will be underway in the near future.
Weyant said they also just hired its first medical advocate, who will work hand-in-hand with local healthcare personnel, and be ready if someone should enter the emergency room following a domestic/sexual assault incident.
To finish, Weyant, Chapman and Chew all said that LEC program participants can do several things to get involved, including joining a local board, attending or hosting community awareness events, volunteering, supporting organizations that do good things, etc.
The panel opened the room up to questions from LEC participants before concluding.
