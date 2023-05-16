ST. MARYS — Roughly 125 people including students and adults participated in the Special Olympics at Dutch Country Stadium in St. Marys on Thursday.
Mollie Anzinger, coach of the St. Marys Area High School 2023 state champion bocce team alongside Samantha Zimmerman, said they were honored to help bring this event to fruition at the high school, in partnership with the Elk and Cameron County Special Olympics.
Athletes from St. Marys, Ridgway, Johnsonburg, Cameron County and Elk County Catholic School attended and showed off their hard work and dedication, she said, competing in several track and field events, including meter dashes, assisted walks, wheelchair races, standing long jump, softball throw, turbo javelin and more.
Anzinger said schools take turns hosting this event annually.
Following the field events, awards were presented to the winning athletes, who proudly stood on the podium as supporters cheered and took photos.
Sgt. First Class (SFC) Steven Kloss with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard presented the medals to the first, second and third-place finishers in each event.
“This event signifies the inclusive practices that St. Marys Area School District supports,” Anzinger noted.
Not only did the day offer athletic competitions, but there was also face painting, games, lunch, a photo opportunity by Dutch Manufacturing and more.
“This event takes a team, and it is important to thank all staff, students, parents, and community for their help in making the event successful,” said Anzinger.
A special “thank you” was given to Deanna Thompson for helping to organize the successful day.