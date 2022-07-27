ATV riders stock photo

Grants have been awarded to benefit some ATV trails in the Tri-County area.

 Submitted

HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced Tuesday that new grant funding, totaling $955,500, will be awarded for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and snowmobile facilities and trails in Pennsylvania.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos