BROCKWAY – Award-winning author A.S. King took time out of her writing schedule to use Zoom to talk to a sophomore English class in Brockway.
Nate Horner, a student teacher from Clarion University, found a bunch of copies of Amy Sarig King’s 2016 novel “Still Life with Tornado.” Brockway Librarian Shawn Gifford had used that classroom set back in 2016 to do a book club and author interview. Horner decided that he wanted to use “Still Life with Tornado” in his classroom unit while student teaching in Brockway, and his connection to Reynoldsville Public Library’s Karl Rebon allowed Horner to talk to King about her book.
“It is important for students to read and meet authors who are still alive and working,” Horner said. “These authors are able to actively make an impact on their lives. They’re relevant to students and know what’s going on in our world.”
King is a Pennsylvania native. She was born in Reading. Later, she restored a farm in Ireland, and then returned to Pennsylvania where she sets most of her books. King has won the Michael L. Printz Award and the LA Times Book Prize. The New York Times Book Review called her, “One of the best Y.A. (young adult) writers working today.”
“I write weird books,” King said of her writing style. “I’ve always written very strange stories. I do surrealism. There is an emotional currency to the weird. Even as adults, we act like we have everything together, but we don’t.”
“Still Life with Tornado” actually started as a writing prompt in a graduate school class. The prompt was, “Write a scene about meeting your future self at a bus stop.” From there, King wrote a surreal book where a 16-year-old girl meets her past and future selves.
King has been an advocate against domestic violence. A survivor of domestic violence herself, King said that the unspoken horror of domestic violence informs much of her writing.
“What inspires my books is what I’m angry about,” King said. “One in four people experiences abuse, including men, even though they don’t talk about it. It’s very common. But we don’t talk about many of the bad things in our society, which is how those bad things still exist.”
After talking about the book and King’s writing style, the students shifted to getting career advice. Some wanted to know what they should do if they wanted to become writers. Before she gave advice, she told her own origin story. A middle-school teacher told King that math was not for girls, so she decided that she wanted to be a writer. She wrote her first novel at 24 but was 40 when she finally had a book published.
“Write in a journal,” she said to the students. “Write anything in it – fiction, poetry, what’s happening in your life. Do it in your own voice. The closer you get to art, the more intensely it makes you feel.”
King writes 2,000 words a day. She said that as soon as she got off the Zoom meeting with Brockway, her writing day would begin.
While providing career advice to young writers, she added that all people could improve the world around them.
“Compassion is one of the things I want to put in my books,” she said. “Abuse comes from a lack of compassion. Be compassionate to others – and yourself. Who you are right now and how kind you are to yourself is very important. That kind of pain impacts the person you will be.”
As for Horner, he will be looking for teaching jobs after graduation, but he said that having King talk to his students during his student-teaching placement was an honor.
“I loved it,” Horner said. “Her talk was personal, insightful, and fun. It resonated well with the students.”