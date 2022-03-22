REYNOLDSVILLE — An upcoming event presented by the Reynoldsville Public Library will feature area native and international award-winning author John Schlimm’s first children’s book.
This is book No. 24 for Schlimm –“The Star Jumped Over the Moon.”
An author visit with Schlimm, library card signups and activities for children and families will be held at the Reynoldsville Fire Hall from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6.
RPL Director Karl Rebon said events featuring Schlimm are always an enjoyable time for everyone.
“John is a really fantastic person to listen to, and to have as part of author events,” Rebon said. “He is very knowledgable, a great speaker, cares about the audience and is very passionate about his work and books.”
The book will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting the library, said Rebon.
“The Star Jumped Over the Moon” shares the story of an apple tree very special to Schlimm growing up in Straub Bear Run in St. Marys.
These types of events are also good for bringing awareness to the library and its community presence, said Rebon.
There will also be an activity with the “Kindness Rocks and Smiles Community Project,” one of Schlimm’s initiatives, he said, as well as a limited number of crafts, and coloring and activity pages.
This event is free and open to the public.