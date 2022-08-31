FALLS CREEK — The employee shortage at the DuBois Regional Airport was once again addressed by members of the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Airport Authority, who approved an increase in wages.
DuBois Regional Airport Manager Bob Shaffer said six employees are needed to operate the airport for grounds maintenance, fueling and wintertime snow removal.
“We were down to three employees. We had been advertising and trying to bring folks in at our existing rate, at $15 an hour to start, and it just wasn’t happening, we just weren’t seeing anybody,” said Shaffer.
Shaffer said the authority recently met and reviewed the pay scale. He said Alvin Rodgers, authority member and finance committee chairman, has a recommendation for the authority.
“I would be happy to report that if this is accepted, the authority has and will be able to get some additional employees, as we’ve been doing some interviews in anticipation of this motion,” said Shaffer.
“As I talked about in the year-to-date, we’re under budget right now by $16,000, but that’s still not where we want to be, so we obviously need people,” said Rodgers. “It’s that simple. In order to run essential air services and serve the community the way we need to, we need to make this change.”
“If I could just interject, Alvin, I mean part of the reason that you’re at $16,000 is that we have three employees, we operate 20 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Shaffer. “On the weekends, it’s just a tad bit less, but it’s not substantially less. Those three employees, they need a minute off, they need a vacation day. They got sick, one guy had a car accident. I have been filling in for those employees, and that’s part of the reason that we’re seeing that substantial savings on the employee line item because running without employees and then filling in with me.”
“It’s very much appreciated, but obviously long term, that’s just unsustainable,” said Rodgers.
“That’s right. That’s why we need ... I’m trying to make a case for why we need to do this, sir,” said Shaffer.
“I completely agree. Therefore, I’d like to make a motion to increase the employee starting wage to $17 an hour and increase the wages by $2 an hour for all full-time salary and hourly employees. These will be effective the first pay of September,” said Rodgers.
“The $2 an hour will make that all current employees with tenure of sorts ... I know we’re a non-union shop, but just to use the word tenure, are making above the $17 an hour,” said authority member Jeff Ginther. “Will they (current employees) be substantially enough over that they’re not disgruntled?”
Shaffer said yes that current employees will be about $2 over the $17 per hour rate.
“Okay, people are leaving jobs in droves and reallocating their talents elsewhere,” said Ginther. “I just don’t want to lose trained staff in lieu of hiring new staff. Thank you very much for that answer.”
“In addition to the pay, Jeff, just for the authority’s benefit, we have an excellent benefit package,” said Shaffer. “Our hospitalization, our holiday pay, we are hands-above some of the other facilities around here. The hourly wage is where we were lacking. Our benefit package is stellar.
“Plus our hours of operation are non-traditional ... by comparison to a 7 to 3 or 3 to 7 shift that you can schedule, we have a more flexible type scheduling situation,” said Ginther.
“We have a floating shift, so our (employees) will work days one week, nights the next week,” said Shaffer. “The next week, they may work the middle shift. When you’re operating 20 hours a day to fill those gaps, that’s why we need some additional folks to help do that. Then we can have traditional days off then.”
The authority approved the wage increase for employees.
In August of 2021, the authority increased the employee starting wage to $15 an hour and increased wages for all airport employees by 15 percent. They also added a $50 boot allowance reimbursement per year, something that employees had requested. Vacation days were also increased in August 2021 to three weeks per year for employees after 10 years of service. They start with a sliding scale, starting in year six, they’ll get one additional day per year, 6, 7, 8, 9. Then in the 10th year, the employee would have three full weeks.