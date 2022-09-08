FALLS CREEK — From an aircraft perspective, Southern Airways Chairman and CEO Stan Little said the airline is looking better than it has in a long time.
“We just conformed another of the Air Choice One aircraft onto our certificate,” Little, via telephone, said at the recent Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority meeting. “We’ve got four of those left to do, so we will then have all of those airplanes on the certificate.”
Southern Airways is the essential air service provider at the DuBois Regional Airport.
“This is not something that really affects DuBois other than from a fuel and maintenance perspective, but we are expecting our second top 340 to be delivered to DuBois at the 1st of September,” said Little. “It should be in the first 10 days of September. So, you guys may see that coming and going from your airport and it will be in your hangar there during the conformity process before heading out to Hawaii where it will reside.”
Southern Airways is pleased where things are going with the aircraft.
“Frankly, having the additional fleet types on our certificate is helping both with recruiting and with retention,” he said. “When pilots know that they have some other aircraft they can graduate to when they’ve done some time on the caravan, they are seemingly pleased with that and that gives them a reason to stay on longer, including to stay on with the caravan for a longer period of time. So, that has played out well as well.”
From a regulatory standpoint, in Washington, Little said he has been informed that one of the bills going through Congress right now that is going to be the authorizing bill for the EAS program does contain language, at least on the Senate side, that would suspend any accounting at the Department of Transportation for the subsidy rate cap for another year.
“DuBois doesn’t have an issue with that anyway, because you are setting records each and every month,” said Little. “Under the Southern Airways amendment of 2018, you get a pass regardless of what your cap is so long as it’s lower than the high points that has been set in the last three years. So, DuBois is going to get a pass, regardless. We think you will be better on the cap this year, perhaps, than you’ve been in a long time, if not ever, although, the numbers from last September, October, November are not as good as what we are looking for this September, October, November.
“But at any rate, Washington does seem to hear from all of the constituents in EAS that we would like a blanket non-accounting year,” said Little. “And if that language stays in the final bill, that will be the case. And as DOT explained to me, there would then be no termination orders going to any communities until at least the spring of 2024. And I think that’s welcome news for the entire program.”
Little noted that he has had several discussions with the Department of Transportation over the last several months and said that they “seem to be, for the first time, supportive of Southern taking such an active role in our lobbying efforts. And they’ve even indicated a willingness to be supportive of our efforts to raise the cap substantially. And when I’ve said, what is substantially, where would you be okay if I lobbied to move the cap to? And one of them said, I think $500 is completely reasonable based on the inflationary pressures that we’ve seen and the cap not having been moved for a quarter century. So, needless to say, if we can get support in the Congress to move the cap to $500, that protects pretty much every community, and certainly all of the Southern Airways communities. I’m pleased with the non-opposition, I guess, would be the best way to put it, that I think we’ll see from DOT if we go to that in the next session of Congress.”
Overall, the aviation industry, with the exception of supply chain and staffing, looks very strong, said Little.
“Yields have not ever been as good as they are on rising passenger numbers. So, you have rising passenger numbers, you have rising yields that helps to cover somewhat the rising fuel costs and all of the other associated costs that go with running an airline,” said Little. “But I can tell you this, we put the price of crude oil on our screen at headquarters every day. And seeing it dropped from $115 down to, it hit $86.50 one day last week and we were buying up prepaid fuels wherever we could. So, we monitor that closely. We hope that it comes back and settles in the 70s and 80s. I think Southern can be long-term profitable under the current subsidy in the 70s and 80s. We cannot be in the 100s and 115s. And as you know, in markets like DuBois, we do have to compete with the car.”
Little said Southern can’t put a $125 fair on a DuBois to Pittsburgh flight because they wouldn’t have any passengers.
“I can get away with that on the islands, but I can’t get away with that in our EAS communities, especially ones that are within three hours or so of the hub,” he said. “Therefore prices have remained relatively stable in your markets and we anticipate that being the case. There could be some tweaking on the stronger peak day times, going to places like Dulles, much more so than going to Pittsburgh, but we’re not going to do that at the expense of employments. And it will likely be some peak day adjustments rather than across the board increases in fares. I do not see the need at this point in DuBois to violate our longstanding tradition of having no three digit fairs. I do believe in your market, we will be able to stick to that precedent for the time being. I hope that oil has put in its highs for the year and possibly for the decade.”