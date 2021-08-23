REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Library welcomed award-winning author A.S. King to town Thursday for the annual Author Luncheon.
Attendees enjoyed a lunch provided by Palumbo’s and the chance to mingle and socialize and discuss the book, “Dig” with one another. Following the lunch, King joined Reynoldsville Librarian Karl Rebon at the front of the hall to talk about her book and answer some questions.
Rebon shared that he has been friends with King for several years, and has been hoping to have her as an author at the luncheon for many years.
King started by sharing some of her background and how she got started as a published author. She talked about living in Ireland for many years as a self-sufficient farmer, living there for 15 years. While there, she also helped build a literacy center and taught adults how to read.
She wrote her first novel in Ireland, as well. She did this on a Swedish typewriter that was loaned to her.
“I wrote my first novel in a frenzy, I found the manuscript recently. It’s terrifying, it’s single spaced all the way to the edge and all the way to the bottom, I would just write right off the pages. I couldn’t afford paper so I just got paper from people who had it,” King said.
King said she never thought she would move back to the United States, but did eventually, moving back to her home state of Pennsylvania in 2004. She shared her love of Pennsylvania and the scenery the state offers.
“All of my books are partially at least set in Pennsylvania because I love Pennsylvania,” King said.
When she started writing books, she called her style of stories “weird,” saying that publishers shied away from her because they didn’t know how to market her books.
“I started when I was 24, it took me until I was 40 to get published, I have over 500 rejection letters on paper,” King said. “They just kept telling me that women shouldn’t be weird or have deep thoughts. That perhaps I should write something a little more shallow.”
She continued writing what she wanted to, saying that one day they would like her, and then one day they did. Something she didn’t realize when she started to be published is that she was writing young adult books. She said some of her peers have this same experience, not realizing this is the demographic they were writing for.
King explained that her first eight books all start in the teen years of the characters as they grow into adults.
“And I think to myself, ‘didn’t we all start there?’ They call them the formative years for a reason. We form in our teen years, the most exciting and most, sometimes horrible, and affecting years of our lives. And I think that’s why I write about it,” King said.
On the topic of “Dig” she explained that racism is something that has always confused her. She found herself thinking about and questioning her own “whiteness” and what causes such ideals to be passed on continuously.
She explained that publishing has expanded in recent years to include all kinds of characters that represent the wider array of people in the world with main characters that are black, Hispanic, gay, and Filipino and all sorts of people. She said this is great because all young people can see themselves represented in the books.
She also talked about why she writes in the surrealist style. King said this is the style she has always written in, but because of the deadlines she had in the past, she didn’t get to dive into her books and expand on certain things as much.
King likes the surrealist style of writing because it “hits trauma real well.” She said people don’t talk about trauma, and that if we don’t talk about it the world will be in trouble.
“We’re already are in trouble. One in 14 teens has a mental illness, 70 percent go undiagnosed or untreated. I don’t even talk about the adult numbers, they’re huge. Mental illness is the number one disease killing people aged 10 to 34,” King said.
She said she wants to be able to talk about trauma and open the conversation up for others. She wants to be therapy positive and let children and adults who read her books know that it’s OK to go to therapy and ease the stigma.
“Anybody in this room, almost all of us probably have been through trauma or shock, and it is surreal. You can’t hear it. You don’t feel it. Everything gets funky… That’s why I chose surrealism,” King said.
King tackles many difficult topics through her body of work. She calls her style of writing “weird” and says she only sees it getting weirder from here now that has found success in the publishing world.
“Dig” is King’s most recent book, but she has many others published including her 2010 book “Please Ignore Vera Dietz” which was awarded the Printz Honor. More about her and her works can be found on her website, www.as-king.com.