Woodland Creations Flower Cart
Sally Azzato of Kersey recently took her Woodland Creations flower cart to the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce for visitors to enjoy.

KERSEY — For Sally Azzato of Kersey, offering fresh, local flowers for the community to enjoy is a passion that just keeps on growing.

