KERSEY — For Sally Azzato of Kersey, offering fresh, local flowers for the community to enjoy is a passion that just keeps on growing.
Operating Woodland Creations out of her home for the past four years, Azzato says she currently offers products and services based on what she grows.
“It has provided a creative outlet for me, as well as opportunities for others in the community to take workshops and floral classes with me,” she said.
This year, Azzato started a garden, where she grows specialty-cut flowers to share with community members.
In a unique twist, she also has a flower cart, which she uses to team up with area businesses and attend events to offer “pop-up style” flower shopping. Customers are able to “build their own bouquets.”
The cost of an antique truck just wasn’t in the cards, so Azzato says she bought an old cart and had some help building what she pictured.
She recently visited venues like the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce in St. Marys.
“I have always been drawn to an ‘open-air market’ type of setting, where farmers and artisans can share their craft and harvest,” she said.
Woodland Creations also offers a bud vase rental service, an affordable way to decorate tables for an event.
“I am especially proud to offer 100 percent of the stems being grown in our region of Pennsylvania. As I continue to expand in growing space and production each year, I will be providing our community with exceptional, seasonal, home-grown specialty flowers through bouquet bars, workshops, event rentals, and eventually a subscription service, so you can easily get your floral fix in a variety of ways,” Azzato explained.
It’s important to note the “shift” in her business toward natural and locally-grown flowers, rather than using some that are imported, like plastics and foams that aren’t good for the environment and unhealthy to handle.
“Growing them myself is the best way for me to know exactly what I’m handling,” Azzato said.
Besides enjoying connections she has made throughout the years through this business, Azzato says she also has taken some time this year to do things for herself, such as learning about different types of flowers and how to prepare, tend to and harvest varieties of them.
“I have spent more time outdoors and connecting to nature. I hope by sharing my fresh flowers that I will be encouraging others to do the same,” she said.
Woodland Creations’ products are also part of a bigger picture for Azzato and the overall health of the community.
“Having flowers in the home can lift your mood and reduce stress,” she said. “I think the movement of ‘back to our roots’ includes celebrating community, fresh and healthy foods and locally-grown flowers to enjoy.”
Woodland Creations is also a juried artisan with the PA Wilds Center.
Visit “Woodland Creations” on Facebook and Instagram. The website can be found at www.wcblooms.com.