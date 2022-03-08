PUNXSUTAWNEY — Marta Ingros, a Ukrainian woman who resides in Punxsutawney, is doing what she can to give back to her home country during the most difficult time of her life.
Ingros, owner of Marta’s Cakes and Cookies, came to America when she fell in love and got married in 2011, starting her local baking business not long after.
Now, Ingros says she cries every day, worried about her entire family and friends whom she left behind in Ukraine, including her mother and brother, grandmother, aunt and uncle, cousins and several other relatives.
Ingros has organized a bake sale from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at One Life Church at 500 Pine St. in Punxsutawney. All proceeds will benefit Red Cross Ukraine and Sunflower of Peace, according to the Marta’s Cakes and Cookies Facebook page.
Sunflower of Peace, a nonprofit organization based in the United States, “provides medical and humanitarian aid for people affected by violence in Ukraine,” its Facebook page says.
From Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Ingros recalled helping her mother bake growing up and having always been artistic, eventually starting to bake herself. It was a huge challenge adjusting to life in America at first, since she arrived speaking no English.
Marta’s Cakes and Cookies, run out of the kitchen on Elk Street that her husband, John, built for her, specializes in just about all baked goods, including sheet, 3D, wedding and shower cakes, cupcakes and cookies and more desserts, as well as customized creations and special requests. Delivery in the Tri-County area is also available.
The community support Ingros has received during this time has been incredible, with many reaching out to her through phone calls and messages, even people she doesn’t know, she says, some from other areas such as Pittsburgh.
“I feel so blessed to have this support,” she said. “It makes me cry. It’s an unbelievable feeling.”
Local businesses are donating baked goods, food items and flowers for the sale, Ingros said, and several people are helping her bake and prepare for the fundraiser.
She noted that these proceeds will be used in national Ukrainian efforts, not just for her personal family and friends, mentioning some of those suffering like sick children huddled in the basements of hospitals, cancer patients and elderly who need help getting their daily medicines.
The sale will offer pies, cakes, cupcakes, brownies and more. Monetary donations will also be accepted.
Visit Sunflower of Peace and Marta’s Cakes and Cookies on Facebook page for more information, or call 814-427-8082.