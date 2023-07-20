RIDGWAY — Nancy Baker, Elk County director of Children and Youth Services, was recognized at the Elk County Commissioners meeting Tuesday as the recipient of the Pamela J. Cousins Excellence in Social Work Award for going above and beyond in the field of child welfare.
Baker was nominated by staff members of the CYS office as someone who “…has such a warm and accepting presence about her. She always remains calm and thinks a situation through carefully before making any kind of decision. She’s also a little spitfire who will move mountains to protect our vulnerable children. She’s very humble and will do any job that needs done, and always takes very good care of her staff by making sure we have everything we need to do our job.”
Pamela J. Cousins was a former director of Elk County Children and Youth Services who was killed in an automobile accident in 2012. The award was first established in her honor in 2016.
In other business, two bids were received for the Johnsonburg Julia Street Storm Sewer Project:
- St. Marys Paving- $105,977.00
- R.J. Vollmer Excavating- $95,490.00.
The bid was awarded to R.J. Vollmer Excavating.
Four bids for the Johnsonburg Hotel Clean Up Project were received:
- Bob Cummings Construction of Bradford- $241,000.00
- Ellenberger Excavating- $86,400.00
- International Excavating of Ohio, LLC –$442,740.00.
- Bucktail Excavators- $142,740.00
The awarding of this bid was tabled until the next commissioners meeting.
- An application for the use of the Courthouse Lawn by the Elk County Council on the Arts on Aug. 8 was approved. This is for the kick-off of the Farmers Market.
- The renewal of a Participation Grant Agreement with Commonwealth of PA Department of Human Services Medical Assistance Transportation Program was approved for the year beginning July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.
- A renewal contract with Child Welfare Information System Data Sharing from Oct. 1, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2024 for Children and Youth Services (CYS) was approved.
- A renewal contract with Pathways Adolescent Center in Oil City for fiscal year 2023-24 for CYS was approved.
The commissioners received an invitation to attend the 27th annual Elk County Farm Bureau Legislative Farm Tour on Friday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. It will be held at Pennsylvania’s newest Century Family Farm, the Earlyville Farm located at 183 Hayes Road in Kersey. Earlyville Farm was established in 1923 by Giovanni Mattiuz and has been a working family farm ever since.
Beth Foster from the Office of Veteran Affairs announced that a dedication ceremony renaming the Pennsy Bridge on Route 219 as the Elk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge will be held at the Ridgway Moose on July 28 at 11 a.m. Foster commented that, “This has been about a five- or six-year process. It started with Representative Matt Gabler trying to get a bill through the Pennsylvania House and Senate. Representative Michael Armanini continued the process, and we’re very happy and proud to be having this dedication ceremony to show these veterans that we appreciated what they did. We invite the community to come out to support and honor the Vietnam Veterans of Elk County.”
The commissioners reminded everyone that the Elk County Fair will take place Aug. 8-12.
The next meeting of the Elk County Commissioners will take place Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Elk County Fairgrounds.