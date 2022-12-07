DuBOIS — The Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) showcased their relationship with the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. of DuBois at the Donate Life America Annual Conference which was held in Pittsburgh this year.
Donate Life America is a nonprofit organization dedicated to leading its national partners to increase the number of donated organs, eyes and tissues available to save and heal lives through transplantation. CORE is one of the country’s top organ procurement organizations (OPOs) based in Pittsburgh.
Jeff Baronick, funeral director, joined CORE’s Funeral Director/Coroner Liaison, TJ Roser, to educate the donation community about building partnerships. Baronick and Roser were joined by Chris Donhost, Sierra Donor Services, based in California, to share their subject matter expertise on caring for families together.
Recognizing that organ, tissue and cornea donation can aid in the healing process is a key piece of the puzzle. Donor families often communicate that allowing their loved one’s legacy to live on through another life has brought them great comfort.
Their presentation focused on how to develop strong relationships between OPOs and funeral directors as a way to better provide support for their donor families.