DuBOIS — The DuBois Volunteer Fire Department’s Firemen’s Week is underway and their friendly competition begins tonight with the “Battle of the Barrel” at 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the DuBois Area High School.
Competition Chairman Herm Suplizio said that the contests among the five fire companies is a great way to train new people who have just joined the fire department, in addition to helping better the skills of all firefighters.
“It enhances their expertise when there is actually a fire,” said Suplizio. He noted that the games provide repetition on the breaking of the hoses, applying water and using hydrants and getting drafts out of bodies of water. The skills that they’re using are the ones they use every time they go out to fight a fire.
He also noted that the first through fifth place times usually all run within seconds of each other.
The competition is a tradition since at least the 1960s, said Suplizio.
The five fire companies include Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, Friendship Hose Co. No. 2, J.E. DuBois Hose Co. No. 3, Fourth Ward No. 4, and Goodwill Hose Co. No. 5. There are approximately 450 firefighters in the entire department.
Wednesday, the event continues with “Sink the Tub” at the Tannery Dam on First Street at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, the firefighters are back at the high school at 6:30 p.m. for the “Standing Pump” contest.
The public is invited to watch the firefighters compete throughout the week.
Last year, Friendship Hose Co. No. 2 emerged as “City Champs” at the end of the week’s games.