ST MARYS — Renowned “Elk County Murders” author James Baumgratz recently released his sixth book, “Missing in the Pennsylvania Wilds,” aiming to uncover the truth in mysterious disappearance that occurred throughout the area for decades.
Earlier this year, Baumgratz published “Murders & Mysterious Deaths in the Pennsylvania Wilds, Volume I,” encompassing 12.5 counties. The “Elk County Murders” series focuses on unsolved mysteries and lurking community legends in Elk and surrounding counties.
“I have always been fascinated with mysterious disappearances, and some of the cases I uncovered from the local area I am sure my readers will find most interesting. There has never been a book that brought to light missing people in this area and what happened to (the) men, women and children who went missing and have never been found. It makes for a great read,” Baumgratz said.
And, due to his own family history, Baumgratz also has developed an interest in “missing people.”
“The brother of my maternal grandfather left his home in the early part of the last century, heading out west. He disappeared along the way, and was never heard from again,” he explained. “My mother told me this story when I was very young, and I always wondered what happened to him.”
Baumgratz has been working diligently on this book since November 2021, he said. In January, he decided to pursue this book genre on its own.
“During my research of murders in the Pennsylvania Wilds, I often came upon missing people and kept this information on the side,” he explained. “I reached out to readers to share any information on missing relatives or neighbors from the past.”
Baumgratz noted it is very difficult to find information on people who disappeared prior to 1980, since many are no longer followed by law enforcement or have never been reported to national databases.
Therefore, finding the cases involved “extensive review of newspaper archives, and reaching out to the public via internet for any information,” said Baumgratz.
The book covers over 150 people who went missing in the Pennsylvania Wilds, as well as unidentified bodies found over the years, said Baumgratz.
He left out some of the disappearances provided to him, as he could not find enough information to write about the cases.
Clearfield County has the most missing people in the 12.5 counties that make up the wilds, he noted.
This will be the only “missing” volume he will write, Baumgratz said.
The book covers every county in the Pennsylvania Wilds — Cameron, Elk, McKean, Warren, Forest, Clarion, Jefferson, Clearfield, Centre, Lycoming, Clinton, Tioga and Potter Counties.
“Each county has its own chapter and includes mysterious disappearances, unidentified bodies and some ‘missing’ people later found under mysterious circumstances,” Baumgratz explained.
In most cases, he can come up with logical answers to most of the disappearances. But, when it comes to David Stephens of Potter County, who vanished on Halloween in 1964, Baumgratz finds it troubling.
“How could an elderly man disappear without a trace and his remains, gun, rubber boots, etc., (and) never be found? The man could not have traveled very far, and the bloodhounds stopped at the stump where he was last seen by his hunting companions. I can give no explanation for this case,” he said.
Of local interest would also be the case of Dan Silvis in Jefferson County in 1970. “Urban legend” says he was butchered by his wife who ultimately fed him to the dogs. There was much more to his disappearance, though, than what was reported, suspects Baumgratz.
“The disappearance of Katharine Jones from Clearfield, and Tamara Porrin from DuBois, are also cases that, in my opinion, could be solved yet today,” he continued.
There is also the case of John Rohn from Frenchville, who disappeared in 1899, and it was believed that he “came back as an albino bear that haunted the area.”
“There are so many local disappearances that exist in our little area of the world that are both mysterious and shocking,” said Baumgratz.
“Missing in the Pennsylvania Wilds” is available at HW Book Peddlers in the DuBois Mall, The Watershed Journal, Fusion Cafe and Jefferson County History Center in Brookville, as well as various stores in Elk County, on Amazon and at www.pawildsmurder.com.
A book signing for “Missing in the Pennsylvania Wilds” will be held from 1-3 p.m. at HW Book Peddlers in the DuBois Mall on Oct. 22, as well as at The Watershed Journal in Brookville from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Book signings and discussions will also be held at the St. Marys Public Library, Ridgway Chamber of Commerce and the Johnsonburg Public Library. Dates will be posted on the Elk County Murders Facebook page and at www.elkcountymurder.com.