BENEZETTE — The Kill the Grill BBQ Competition and the Elk Country Cruise In are back in 2022 and organizers are hopeful they will be better than ever.
The Kill the Grill event will be held at the Elk Country Visitor Center on July 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be live entertainment, along with barbecue and other vendors. The Elk Country Cruise In will also be held July 2 from 1-4 p.m. It welcomes cars, trucks, bikes, Jeeps, classic and late models at no charge. Dash plaques will be given out during the event.
The team with the most combination of points for all meat categories –chicken, ribs and brisket –will win the Kill the Grill competition and a great prize.
Organizers are asking participants to bring 10 pounds of chicken, ribs or brisket for visitors to sample. This will give people an opportunity to donate money into a fishbowl at each vendor stand to vote for their favorite BBQ and the People’s Choice Award, which will go to the team that raises the most money.
All proceeds benefit the Keystone Elk Country Alliance.