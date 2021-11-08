REYNOLDSVILLE — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT)’s metals department visited Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) in October, forming a partnership with the students in its art classes.
Jeff Tech Art Instructor Angela Dragich said the demonstration and “make and take” activity occurred with all of her art classes, and the metals department instructors stayed for four days total.
“The majority of the students made pumpkins out of a piece of copper. The students drew their idea, sawed it out of copper with a jeweler’s saw, pierced a design for the face if they wanted, and then they used enamel to finish the piece,” said Dragich.
Melissa Lovingood, BCAT metals teaching artist, was joined by two metals artists conducting residencies, Mary Kay Palazzo and Oz Bender, she said.
“The three instructors took turns demonstrating techniques to each class, and everyone assisted with one on one instruction,” said Dragich.
Dragich assisted students, too, since she has a background in metals and participates in the “Art After Dark” classes at BCAT for adults.
“The metals program at BCAT has visited my classes before, but usually students make a one day project,” she adds.
This time, Lovingood had students create enameled pumpkins and turn them into pendants and keychains, Dragich said.
“Jeff Tech students accepted this challenge and the results turned out amazing! This experience gives my students an opportunity to work with a different medium than they usually would in my class or in their Career and Technical Area (CTE),” she said.
The visit also allows Jeff Tech students to see what is offered at BCAT.
“More students attend BCAT after making one project in art class,” Dragich noted.
Dragich’s favorite part, she said, was when students were able to use the torch while making their pumpkins.
“The students were engaged in this lesson and showed lots of excitement once they saw the finished product after adding heat,” she says.