DuBOIS — Bill Beers was reelected to serve another year as the Sandy Township Supervisors’ chairman, and Kevin Salandra was reelected vice chairman, at Tuesday’s reorganization meeting.
Other supervisors include Sam Mollica, Mark Sullivan and Barry Abbott.
Beers was also elected to serve as the co-chairman of the DuBois-Sandy Township Joint Consolidation Board.
Other appointments included Shelly Reasinger as secretary-treasurer, Bob Wilson as Vacancy Board member, Shawn Arbaugh as township manager and Salzman Hughes as township solicitor.
The treasurer’s bond was set at $700,000.
Keystone Collections will be paid a commission of 1.7 percent on earned income and local services taxes.
Elected township tax collector Elizabeth “Libby” Roudybush will be paid 2 percent commission on collections.
Township holidays include New Year’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. The township office will be closed the day after Thanksgiving with employees using a personal day.
Arbaugh was retained as the right-to-know officer.
Larry Bickel was retained as the Emergency Management coordinator (EMA) and Bob Wilson was retained as the assistant EMA coordinator.
Authorization was given to township employees to attend various workshops, seminars, etc., with prior approval of the manager or board of supervisors provided sufficient funds are budgeted for this purpose.
The business mileage rate is set by the IRS at 65.5 cents per mile.
The municipal authority also reorganized. Beers was also elected as chairman, Salandra as vice chairman and Reasinger as secretary-treasurer.
Public hearings
The board of supervisors held a public hearing for property owners Parag and Purvi Parekh. The property owners were requesting an amendment to the Treasure Lake Planned Residential Development (PRD).
The requested amendment would permit the consolidation of lots 205 and 206 of Section 8 into one lot of the Treasure Lake PRD in the township. During their regular meeting, the supervisors approved the lot consolidation.
The supervisors also conducted a public hearing for property owners Christopher and Elissa Varacallo, who were requesting an amendment to the Treasure Lake PRD. The amendment would permit the consolidation of lots 14 and 15 of Section 7A into one lot of the Treasure Lake PRD in the township. The supervisors also approved this lot consolidation.
There were no public comments at either hearing.