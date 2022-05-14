KERSEY — The Elk County Striders is a running club that was started by Jim Distler, of St. Marys, in 1983. It started with 30 runners and has thrived and grown to more than 250 members and is the oldest running group in the area. Most of the members are local, but there are also some runners from other states. The Striders support local high school cross country and track teams through its annual membership dues. It also sponsors and organizes many races throughout the year.
Ben Zappa has been involved with the Striders since he served as the vice president of the charter group and became president in 1985. Other officers of the original group were treasurer Gordie Ford from Johnsonburg and secretary Cheryl Pistner from St. Marys. Current officers include Zappa, president, John Yates, vice president, Bev Yates, secretary, Jason Lang, treasurer, and Don Hoffman, webmaster. Members support and encourage each other as they pursue their love of running.
Zappa is retired from teaching at Ridgway Area School District, where he taught high school science courses for many years and coached track and field for 11 years. He became a runner in 1971, with the goal of losing the weight he had gained when he quit smoking. Since then, he has completed 750 races, covering 35,000 miles during training and race participation. He ran his first 5K (3.1 miles) in 1980 and discovered that he loved the competition and the drive it required to complete the race. He went on to run many 5-mile races and 10Ks, as well as 40 half marathons and three marathons. He has also completed 41 bike races and 26 sprint triathlons. At the 2001 Senior Olympics triathlon in Baton Rouge, La., he finished fifth in the nation in the 60-64 age group, and at the 2005 Senior Olympics triathlon in Pittsburgh, he finished eighth in the nation in the 65-69 age group.
“My highest mileage year was 1989 when I ran 2,006 miles,” he said. “On December 9, 1987, I began a running streak that lasted through May 7, 1994. During those six years, four months and 28 days, I ran a mile or more every day. The streak included two marathons. I am registered on the Streak Runners International website, www.runeveryday.com, under Retired Streaks. The streak ended due to a hip injury that occurred during a race.”
Zappa considers running a positive addiction for him and many others. Some have been able to lose weight, stop smoking or drinking and even beat addiction through running and the support of the club members. He has experienced the “runner’s high” during which no pain, tiredness or discomfort is felt – which is what motivates many runners to continue. He adds, “Runners can be nuts!”
Zappa ran his last race in DuBois in 2018 at the Wounded Warrior 5K and has recently suffered some mini strokes and back problems, but he remains active in the Striders, serving as president and publishing the club’s monthly newsletter. The newsletter lets members know about upcoming races, posts race results and pictures, safety tips, nutrition information, social events like the Christmas party and summer picnics, membership information, plus a few jokes and comics.
Zappa is still a runner at heart, and believes that, “One run can change your day. Many runs can change your life.”