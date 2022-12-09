ST. MARYS — The Benedictine Gift Shop at 139 Church St. in St. Marys is stocked with meaningful and beautiful gifts this holidays season, as well as a ton of local history.
The historic gift shop stems back to as early as the 1930s, when Sr. Agnes Schreiber was selling religious items, often handmade, to the people of the community in the basement of St. Joseph’s Monastery, which is near the site of the current gift shop.
As years passed, the shop was expanded and acquired a new name, “Trifles and Treasures –Religious Articles and Gift Shop.” St. Margoretta Judy managed this growing business with the help of numerous people.
On June 1, 2014, St. Mary Parish took over the Sisters’ business and moved it to its current location after the St. Joseph Monastery closed.
Today, St. Mary Parish, with the support of local volunteers from all three of the Catholic parishes, is providing a beautiful and well-stocked shopping experience for anyone looking for spiritual reading, cards, holy pictures, sacramental gifts, statues, memorials, jewelry, rosaries, medals, nativity sets, T-shirts, locally-produced Goblin’s chocolates, Wittman’s honey, Riddle’s bees wax candles and more.
After shopping, consider a free visit to the adjacent Heritage Room, rich in pictures and artifacts of those amazing women who started the first Benedictine convent in America, leaving a legacy of St. Benedict’s Rule that continues to be a part of the St. Marys community.
Store hours are Tuesday through Friday, 8:40 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The shop is closed on Sunday and Monday.