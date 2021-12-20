ST. MARYS — Not just during the holiday season, but year-round, The Benedictine Gift Shop on Church Street administered by St. Marys Catholic Church has a unique little something for everyone, as well as valuable pieces of local history.
The monastery gift shop called “Trifles and Treasures” was started in the 1930s in the basement of Saint Joseph Convent by the original Sisters of Saint Benedict, said SMCC Business Manager Kim Kerchinski. When the sisters left the monastery, St. Marys Catholic Church offered to take over the gift shop, so the community wouldn’t have to see it close.
Kerchinski and church Receptionist Bonnie Pearson said the gift shop, run by more than 30 volunteers, is “self sustaining,” meaning the church does not receive the proceeds. It is simply there to provide for the people, and the profit made goes into new merchandise.
Some seem to not know that the gift shop exists, and it is such a treasure, said Kerchinski and Pearson. It is located just down the road from the church and parish office building.
Through the “Heritage Room” in the shop, the goal was also to provide a historical timeline, said Kerchinski. Visitors can browse and learn about the sisters, and see items that were in the convent.
The gift shop offers a lot to choose from. If someone is looking for something specific related to history, said Pearson, volunteers will dig through and try to find it.
There are some items the shop carries that people may have trouble finding otherwise, such as cards for graduating priests and deacons, said Pearson. There are also baptism and first-communion cards, prayer books, Bible covers, crosses and crucifixes, wall décor, clothing, a “Last Supper Section” and much more.
As well as something for everyone, there are also Patron Saint medals for everything, said Pearson, also pointing out items like blessed candles, greeting and prayer cards, collectables, Holy oils and essential oils, chocolates and more, as well as sections dedicated to seasonal and holiday-related décor and memorial gifts for those who have lost a loved one.
The shop is constantly changing inventory and aiming to keep its prices reasonable or lower, said Pearson. One thing she particularly enjoys doing is when people bring in estate items, and she has the opportunity to search through history.
That’s part of the experience also, said Pearson, being able to connect with customers and help them find what they are looking for.
The Benedictine Gift Shop, located at 139 Church St. in St. Marys, is closed on Sunday and Mondays, and open Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit the Facebook page for more information or call 814-834-1353.