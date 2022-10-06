RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man who has dedicated much of his time to giving back to his hometown and helping others is now in need of the community to do the same for him.
Dakota Dworsky, 26, president of the Ridgway Eagles Club #469 and manager at Martino’s Bi-Lo in Brockway, has been diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare type of cancer.
Just a few months ago, Dworsky organized a successful Eagles benefit for Ridgway woman and good friend Kali Herzog who is also battling cancer.
A spaghetti dinner benefit for Dworsky will be held at the Ridgway Eagles Club on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 2 p.m. until sold out. The $11 dinner includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, Italian bread and a dessert, with eat-in and takeout available.
There will be musical entertainment by the band “Trixx” at 8 p.m. after the benefit.
Dakota’s mother, Tina Dworsky, said her son’s first operation was unsuccessful in getting all of the cancer out of his leg. He has two upcoming surgeries scheduled, followed by cancer treatments.
“He has a long winter road ahead of him,” she said.
Sarcoma is a rare group of cancers which arise in the bones and soft tissues. This can include muscle, fat, blood vessels, nerves, tendons and joint lining, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Starting on Monday, Oct. 10-15, the Ridgway Eagles Club at 339 N. Broad St. is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. The public can stop in and take chances on the 50/50 and basket raffles.
“We are also taking small or large items for the raffle, are looking for basket items, too, and baked goods,” said Tina.
Some noteworthy raffle prizes include a fire ring, wooden swing and a stay at Bear Creek Wines for a weekend.
The benefit is also in need of volunteers. There will be a lottery tree as well, so anyone who wants to send or give a lottery ticket can do so and add to the value of the tree, said Tina.
“Dakota has done many benefits for cancer patients in the past,” said Tina. “He never imagined there would be someone doing a benefit for him.”
The Eagles’ motto is “People helping people,” something the Ridgway club and its members show time and time again through fundraisers dedicated to others in need, and something Dakota truly believes and sets out to achieve.
Dakota’s cousin, Julianne Ehrhart, encouraged the community to come and enjoy the benefit for someone who very much deserves the support, noting the high cost of medical expenses such as cancer treatments and surgeries the family will be facing.
“Dakota would do anything for anyone, and he has done a lot to help with various benefits,” she said. “Now, he needs help from his communities.”
For more information, call 814-389-3501.