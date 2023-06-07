WEEDVILLE — The community gathered to celebrate and say farewell to Bennetts Valley Elementary School students, teachers and staff on the last day of school Friday, June 2.
After months of in-depth discussion and public forums, the St. Marys Area School Board of Directors voted to close the school, effective the 2023-24 school year, at the October 2022 meeting.
One of the day’s organizers, Debbie Mitchell, said Friday’s send off was a last-minute idea that spread quickly on social media through BV-based groups. It didn’t take long for many community members and agencies in the valley to join in the tribute.
As students were dismissed from BVES classrooms for the last time, they were greeted by a parade of community members, Jay Township Volunteer Fire Co. firetrucks and Bennetts Valley Ambulance and Pennsylvania State Police vehicles, all lined up across the street from the school.
They were also met with cheering and signs as they paraded in front of the school, said Mitchell. The song “School’s Out” for the summer played through a first responder vehicle.
“Sirens were blowing, and horns were honking,” BVES Principal Dan Vollmer said. “Community members had signs wishing staff and students well, and thanking them for a job well done.”
Mitchell credited Vollmer for ensuring all of the kids were gathered together at dismissal as they were paraded in front of their supporters.
The crowd also heard from some BV natives and parents, including Laura Antonelli, who spoke about “looking forward” now toward new opportunities, and Kristi Blythe of Benezette. Both women paid tribute to the school that means a lot to many people.
Some St. Marys area seniors also attended to pay tribute to their native elementary school, Mitchell said.
Fifth-grade students at BVES commented that they were surprised by the send off, and that the older students very much appreciated it.
Emotions were high, and many tears were shed by students, teachers, parents and community members, said Mitchell. But, it was clear that first responders, and the BV community as a whole, were “so excited” to make this celebration happen.
A word from the principal
Ahead of combining BVES with Fox Township Elementary School students in the fall, a “mixer” was held May 8, where students and teachers from BVES visited Fox Township. Groups of students from both schools participated in team-building activities organized by staff and PTO, Principal Vollmer said. Students also ate lunch and had recess together.
“Many friendships were made, and the day was received well by students, staff and parents,” he said.
In addition, Vollmer said several activities took place during the last week/weekend of school for BVES students and families. On May 31, a group of St. Marys seniors –and BVES alumni –visited the school to talk to students about finding success in life. BVES students of all ages gathered in the outdoor classroom to listen to their advice. The event was organized by Eilla Senior.
BV students enjoyed a Field Day event June 1, organized by school staff and parent volunteers, which included lawn games and competitions for students, as well as a photo booth, said Vollmer. Families and students also visited DelGrosso’s Amusement Park and Laguna Splash on Saturday, June 3 as part of Bennetts Valley Elementary School Family Day.
In Vollmer’s final BVES newsletter for May/June, he writes with “mixed emotions” that he has spent seven happy years at the school.
“As sad as I am to see the school close, I understand that many of you are losing so much more,” he says. “It has been the heart and soul of your community. Our school is where so many friendships have been made and minds have been molded. Under challenging circumstances, our students and staff have indeed finished strong.
“You should feel nothing but pride in our little elementary school and what we have accomplished serving our students for the past 65 years.”