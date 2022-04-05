WEEDVILLE — Bennetts Valley Elementary School fourth- and fifth-grade students recently put on their annual "Wax Museum" performance.
Principal Dan Vollmer said for this project students choose a notable person from history, or the present, researching their biographies.
"Each student dressed up and delivered a speech about the lives and contributions of the figure they selected," he said.
Historical figures ranged from Jesus Christ to American investor and businessman Steve Jobs, said Vollmer. Parents and family members were able to watch and enjoy the performance as well.
This project ties in with many skills the students are learning throughout the year, said Vollmer, including research skills used in both the school library and online.
"During the writing process they develop their skills in summarizing, sequencing, and finding the main idea," he said. "Students use their writing and artistic abilities to create an informational poster that hangs on the wall while they deliver their speech."
The Wax Museum project also helps students build memorization skills by learning their speech word for word, Vollmer noted, adding he is very proud of the students and the hard work they put into their characters.
"They develop their public speaking skills by reciting in front of their peers, as well as fourth- and fifth-grade parents who attend the evening performance. At the end, it's something they are all proud of and feel a sense of accomplishment."