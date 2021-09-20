WEEDVILLE — A teacher and two students at Bennetts Valley Elementary School collectively donated 31 inches of hair to “Children with Hair Loss” during an assembly held at the school Sept. 14.
Chrissy Keebler, president of BVES PTO (Parent Teacher Organization), said this donation was started by teacher Maryann Pyne back in 2000, and it is held every other year. This was Pyne’s 11th time donating her own hair.
“She started doing it just because she wanted to be able to help those that were in need of a wig,” she said.
Pyne researches various organizations that collect these donations. This year, she chose to support “Children with Hair Loss,” a nonprofit organization that “provides human hair replacements at no cost to children and young adults facing medically-related hair loss,” according to its website.
Missy Michele’s Hair Salon of Penfield has volunteered their services each year for this event, said Keebler.
“All of the students are pretty aware that this occurs every two years, so those who are interested just start growing their hair, patiently waiting for the day to come to donate,” she said.
No students are pressured to donate, Keebler noted. Those who are interested volunteer.
“Most who are interested have been talking about it since the last round of donations,” she noted.
Parents fill out a permission slip and note how much hair their child would like to donate. This year, it needed to be eight inches or more.
“The assembly is held in the gym and all of the students are brought in to witness ‘the cutting,’” said Keebler, noting that this year, everyone had to sit three feet apart and wear a mask.
“Their hair is then braided and measured to be ready to be cut,” Keebler went on. “The thicker the hair, the more braids that they can get. Each wig takes approximately eight braids to make.”
Pyne then wraps the braids in paper towels, said Keebler, using a padded envelope to mail them.
This year was special, Keebler noted, as one of the participants’ grandmother is a beautification. So, Charlene Liptak of Weedville was able to cut her granddaughter, Sophia Liptak’s, hair to be donated.
“That was the most hair that she has ever taken off of Sophia,” said Keebler.
Michele Wensel of Missy Michele’s hair salon had the honor of cutting Pyne’s hair, and Jasmine Wensel of the same salon cut Ava Keebler’s hair.
Ava was able to donate 11 inches, Pyne 12 inches, and Sophia donated eight, said Keebler.
Dan Vollmer, BVES principal, and Pyne believe this is a “teaching moment” for all students, helping them to show kindness and ways to help one another, said Keebler.