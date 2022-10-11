ST. MARYS — Prior to the agenda section of Monday evening’s St. Marys Area School Board meeting, the floor was open to Bennetts Valley guests who spoke about the potential closure of the elementary school and “heart of their community.”
The board of directors ultimately voted, 6-3, to close Bennetts Valley Elementary School, effective the 2023-24 school year.
Bethany Bricen Prince said she started her school career at BV in 1987. She also currently has three children attending BV. The topic of the closure has been giving her, and many others, nostalgia, but Prince acknowledged that nostalgia “can’t pay the bills.”
Prince noted that she feels all schools in the St. Marys Area School District should have to sacrifice something — not just one. She also questioned the topic of “curriculum alignment” that was brought up at the first open public meeting held by the district, and seemed to disappear come summer, when closing BVES seemed to be presented as the sole option left.
Prince said the board should come up with a long-term plan that includes sustainability. If closing BV will save 2 to 5 percent of the budget, what comes after that, she asked.
Weedville native Mario Chiappelli focused on the topic of “2 percent” during his speech to the board, which is what the district expects to save by closing BVES, he had said. Given the bigger picture, saving 2 percent of the budget isn’t much at all.
Chiappelli also questioned BVES being targeted because of its low enrollment, and SMASD Superintendent Harley Ramsey’s integrity and honesty concerning the numbers released to the public.
Closing BVES is a “slap in the face” to the “2 percent,” he concluded.
Laura Antonelli told board members she feels that some of these BV students will face another big change following this one.
“I can’t even begin to imagine what this will do to our community as a whole,” she said, noting that closing BV to save 2 percent of the budget is a “band aid” for long-term challenges.
Antonelli’s child does not adjust well to change, such as new staff and surroundings, she said.
“Reach into your heart and soul and make the right decision. Not just benefiting your families but ours as well,” she concluded.
John Bricen focused on the access situation at Fox Township Elementary School, noting accidents that have occurred and issues with transportation. This, he said, needs fixed before more students enter the school. With the closure, students at Bennetts Valley will be attending Fox Township starting next school year.
Hearing from a board member
Christine Keebler, a member of the SMASD board of directors, gave a lengthy and heartfelt speech on stage.
Keebler also questioned the data that has been released by the district about the closure of BVES, including teachers’ salaries, teachers retiring, those who be furloughed, etc. Numerous SMASD personnel, she said, have said they are worried about this.
Keebler also touched on Aramark costs at both BV and Fox Township schools, noting that there are “no receipts” to back up these extra costs the district speaks of. To her calculations, the district would save significantly less than the amount proposed in terms of Aramark costs, if BV should close.
In terms of transportation, Keebler said she has been told that SMASD will be two to three buses short to get BV students to Fox.
Keebler said she compared her third-grade son’s bus route, who would be picked up 38 minutes earlier each morning after transitioning to Fox.
“That is a total of one hour and 16 minutes longer on a van/bus per day –228 hours per school year,” said Keebler, noting the negative impacts long commutes have been shown to have on children’s mental health.
In terms of the “financial cliff,” Keebler questioned how closing BVES would solve the several problems the district is facing, such as lowering drop-out rates, etc.
Prior to voting, Keebler asked the rest of the board members to also ask themselves if closing BV would solve “the majority of these challenges.”
Following the 6-3 vote in favor of the closure of BVES at the end of the meeting, some audience members were seen shedding tears and yelling in frustration. One said that many children would be impacted by this decision, while another called the situation “heartbreaking.”