WEEDVILLE — Following a four-year hiatus, Bennetts Valley brought back its Labor Day Homecoming Celebration over the weekend. Organizations, residents and beyond turned out to show their support for the Valley and celebrate the Labor Day holiday.
The celebration, which has been happening for nearly 70 years, kicked off on Sunday evening and lasted throughout the day Monday, offering street dancing, rides and games, musical entertainment, local vendors, food, and the traditional Bennetts Valley Labor Day Parade.
There is also the Bennetts Valley Homecoming Queen Pageant, which crowned Mallory Blythe as Miss Bennetts Valley 2023, and Molly Blythe as Little Miss Bennetts Valley. The runner-up was Annabelle Chemelli. The 2023 winners were crowned by 2019 Miss Bennetts Valley Abby Myers and her little, Mattison Orlic. Contestants also included Lilly Ann Fox and Mallory Secco.
The last celebration was held in 2019, according to Bennetts Valley Labor Day Homecoming Celebration Committee President Mike Mirtich. It was canceled for two years due to the pandemic, plus some of the older committee members were no longer able to devote the many hours of work that it takes to organize a gathering of this size.
“A lot of young, energetic, dedicated volunteers stepped up and did a tremendous job of planning and organizing. It was just unbelievable, and such a pleasant surprise to see the amount of help we had to do this,” said Mirtich.
He noted that there were hundreds, if not thousands of people in attendance Monday. There were also 85 cars that participated in the Classic Car Show on Sunday evening, and 53 units in the parade Monday morning.
The committee behind this celebration is composed of representatives from Bennetts Valley nonprofit organizations, said member Debi Mitchell. She noted that this year, many young people were added to the committee, and it has very much grown and changed. Mitchell said the celebration was “very well attended,” and she saw many smiles.
The event has received a vast amount of positive feedback overall. Overheard frequently among the attendees was, “It’s so good to have our celebration in the Valley back.”