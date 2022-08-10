ST. MARYS — Tensions were, once again, high during Monday evening’s St. Marys Area School District Board of Administrators meeting.
Several community members lined the front of St. Marys Area High School prior to the meeting, as part of the “S.O.S. –Save Our School Committee’s” silent protest, in regards to the topic of potentially closing Bennetts Valley Elementary School in Weedville.
Vice president of the committee Debi Mitchell said the turnout for this protest was great, and everyone was holding signs and showing their love for the Bennetts Valley community in a peaceful manner.
Some signs read things like “Small Schools Matter,” “Vote No,” and “I Love BV.”
Children were also in attendance holding signs, as it’s important to teach youth to speak up for what matters to them as well, Mitchell noted. Her daughter, Danielle Assalone, is president of the committee.
The most important thing people can do, said Mitchell, is speak up, and “pull at the heartstrings” of school board members, as Assalone did during her speech to the school board.
Assalone, a lifelong resident of Bennetts Valley, is still an active member of its Parent Teacher Organization, she told the board members, and takes a lot of pride in that. Her children also liked going to PTO meetings, and have always been “BV proud.”
Assalone gave a couple of examples as to how being so close to the school has been important to her, such as if one of her children is sick.
“I was only five minutes away when she needed me,” she said. “Being there for her, and being her mother, was the most important thing.”
Assalone’s youngest child will attend BVES this year, and has heard her sisters speak very positively about it.
Assalone was brought to tears during her speech more than once.
“Please don’t base this solely on financial issues,” she said. “I was always taught that money isn’t everything, and cannot fix everything. There has to be other options that we can try before closing the school down completely.”
Assalone noted that committee members are not putting down Fox Township Elementary School, as it is also a great school.
“But, it’s not the center of our heart and soul,” she said. “It’s not BV. I just ask you to look at all of the information presented to you.”
Speaker John Bricen said he attended Bennetts Valley High School, and was in one of the last classes before it merged with St. Marys. His family, he says, has been in the valley for 150-plus years.
“We intend to file a right-to-know (RTK) action,” he said to the board, noting that they would like a breakdown of operations costs from the fiscal year of 2021 from all SMASD elementary schools, quotation for busing costs, an existing floor plan for FTES and the boundaries of the school district.
“You can tell by the amount of people here today that this is very gut-wrenching, personally,” Bricen said. “I just hope you can find a way to keep the school open.”
Speaker Amy Klaiber said they have yet to be presented with an independent facility review or restructuring plan, if BVES should be joined with FTES, noting there would be an “educational disadvantage” due to overcrowding. Closing BVES, she said, will not solve the fiscal issues the district is facing.
Donald Chiappelli brought up the topic of the accident rate on State Route 255, and said yet, the district seems to have no problem with busing BVES students using this route.
A response from the superintendent
SMASD Superintendent Harley Ramsey responded to the speakers’ comments, starting with stating he was not fully prepared at that moment to show all of the data from previous months, but that it can be put out publicly.
The board, he says, has been looking at savings in terms of closing BVES, which would save the district around $600,000.
“We are looking at a quotation for transportation –an estimated $50,000, with about a 54-percent reimbursement,” he said.
A floor plan for the 2023-24 school year, after closing BVES and combining it with Fox, would be as follows (with two sections of each grade):
- Fifth grade: 21 students
- Fourth grade: 23 students
- Third grade: 23 students
- Second grade: 18 students
- First grade: 22 students
- Kindergarten: 17 students
This would be an accurate representation, Ramsey noted, as long as the numbers remain stable according to current enrollment.
He commended the BV community for coming out and “having a voice.”
“It’s important for you to come out and speak your mind,” Ramsey said. “This is a very difficult situation. Over six months, we have provided a lot of information. We have been transparent with all of those numbers all along.”
Ramsey stressed that despite what many think, the decision to close BVES has not already been made.
“We hear you. What you are doing matters,” he said. “We are motivated to make sure whatever decision we make, your best interest is in our minds. Please understand that we are trying to make the best decision for all 1,900 students in the district.”