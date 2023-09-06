WEEDVILLE — The Bennetts Valley Sportsmen’s Club received a vast amount of support for its chicken barbecue fundraiser, held on Monday during the 2023 Labor Day Homecoming Celebration in Weedville.
The smell of chicken on the barbecue took over the Valley as attendees made their way in to enjoy the parade, Bennetts Valley Homecoming Queen crowning, music, vendors and more.
The BVSC has been active for a little more than two years now. Members work towards bettering area conservation and engaging both youth and adults in outdoor initiatives, according to Carla Wehler, who serves on the club’s board of directors.
The club also had a float in the Bennetts Valley Labor Day Homecoming Parade, where using the fish stocking tank, youth handed out Swedish fish candies to spectators.
Wehler noted that the food was supplied by the Benezette Hotel, and that they also assisted in the cooking.
“The Bennetts Valley Sportsmen’s Club is thankful for the tremendous amount of support received,” Wehler said of the Labor Day Celebration. “We are humbled by the support.”
The support was so great, in fact, that the barbecue sold out in about 45 minutes. The club’s merchandise/membership/raffle ticket tent also did “extremely well,” said Wehler.
“We were really happy with the turn out,” she said.
Funds raised through events such as this allow the club to continue and expand its mission. The BVSC has hosted other initiatives this year, including Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day, Family Fish Day, and the Pennsylvania Hunter-Trapper Education class. Members participate in trout stocking, maintenance work at the Bennetts Valley Senior Center, habitat improvement work and more.
The BVSC will also have a booth at Elktoberfest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Benezette School House in Benezette.
Wehler noted that they are actively continuing to grow the club’s membership. Any youth, adult or business interested in becoming a part of the Bennetts Valley Sportsmen’s Club can purchase a membership from any board member by contacting bvsportsmans@gmail.com, the Bennetts Valley Sportsmen’s Club Facebook page or at the Benezette Hotel and Triple Nickel Distillery.