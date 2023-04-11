WEEDVILLE — With two years under its belt as of April 2023, the Bennetts Valley Sportsmen’s Club continues to grow and work towards bettering area conservation and engaging both youth and adults in outdoor initiatives.
Most recently, club members stocked 2,300 trout prior to Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day on March 25 in the Bennetts Branch Watershed area, said Carla Wehler, who was the first woman elected on to the BVSC’s Board of Directors in March of this year.
“In all, we will stock approximately 9,000 brown, rainbow and golden trout in the coming months, in cooperation with various hatcheries in the region,” she said.
Mentored Youth Trout Day allowed attending youth to take part in a day of fishing with an adult mentor, said Wehler. The trout stocking takes place just prior to this date, allowing youth the chance to catch a fish.
Club members are active in a variety of ways, including trout stocking and hosting Family Fish Day, in partnership with the Bennetts Valley Senior Center. The club also assists the center when needed, such as helping to complete gravel and yard work around the facility, said Wehler.
Family Fish Day is set for Sunday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the senior center on Plum Street in Weedville, and will provide an opportunity for anglers, both youth and adults, to catch a tagged trout with prizes valuing $500 total, Wehler explained. There will also be door prizes, and prizes for both the largest trout for boy/girl categories. The day will also include food and beverages, a duck race and music.
In February, the BVSC hosted the first Pennsylvania Hunter-Trapper Education class to be held in Bennetts Valley in 40 years, said Wehler.
“This allowed both youth and adults to receive their hunter education certificate,” she said.
Club members also participate in habitat improvement work, such as assisting the Pennsylvania Game Commission with some of its efforts, as well as building/installing 14 bluebird boxes on state game lands, Wehler added. This allows the birds “much-needed cavities for nesting.”
Paving the way
Wehler said she was interested in being a part of the club’s team for several reasons, one of them being her love for the outdoors and conservation. She also worked in the tourism/conservation industry for more than 20 years, and has a “vast knowledge of the benefits it can offer to both our youth and adults alike.”
The BVSC was formed April 14, 2021, and has been steadily increasing membership since then.
“As the first female to hold this position, it is an honor and privilege to work side by side with the dedicated members that make up the club’s board,” Wehler said.
Interacting with youth and encouraging young women to experience the outdoors is something Wehler is looking forward to.
“Engaging with all ages as we help grow conservation efforts of the club will be a rewarding endeavor,” she said. “Conservation isn’t free, and we all need to do our part to leave the outdoors a little better than it was before us.”
Any youth, adult or business interested in becoming a part of the Bennetts Valley Sportsmen’s Club can purchase a membership from any board member by contacting bvsportsmans@gmail.com, the Bennetts Valley Sportsmen’s Club Facebook page or at the Benezette Hotel and Triple Nickel Distillery. Regular meetings take place the second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Bennetts Valley Senior Center.
“We look forward to growing our membership numbers, with all welcome to be a part of the organization,” said Wehler.