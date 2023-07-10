DuBOIS — For the second consecutive year, “The Bernie” cookie fundraiser is underway at Queen of Tarts in DuBois, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the DuBois Central Catholic Alumni Association.
The carrot cake cookie was a favorite of Bernard “Bernie” Pitrone, who died in June 2022. Pitrone was a 1977 graduate of DuBois Central Christian High School, and part of the original group that started the Alumni Association.
Pitrone, a pillar in the DuBois community, also owned and operated The Medicine Shoppe in DuBois during his longtime career as a pharmacist, and served on numerous civic clubs and boards of local organizations.
The carrot cake cookie is inspired by a recipe made by Pitrone’s grandmother. Starting July 1 and lasting through July 31, $1 of every Bernie cookie sale will go directly to the Alumni Association.
The Pitrone family noted that they are grateful to Queen of Tarts and the community support in keeping Bernie’s memory and legacy alive.
Cookies are available by walk-in during open hours at Queen of Tarts at 2 W. Park Ave., suite 2, in DuBois. Customers can also pre-order by the half/full dozen, and the cookies can be shipped anywhere in the United States.
Visit www.queenoftartsbakery.com and Queen of Tarts on Facebook.