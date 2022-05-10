DuBOIS — The bid for the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant in DuBois came back about $27 million higher than what was projected.
“Obviously, that scares a lot of us in saying that,” City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said at last week’s DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board meeting.
“We are working with (the state’s) PENNVEST, we’ve had two meetings with them,” said Suplizio. “We will have another one (bid), looks like it’s going to maybe take a while. We’re either going to rebid, or we’re going to be looking to maybe go back to PENNVEST and see if they can up the offer they’ve given us. Hopefully, maybe get a little bit more grant, hopefully get some more loans and hopefully extend the loan.”
Suplizio said the loan the city was looking at before was a 20-year loan, and hopefully the city can extend that to 30 years, said Suplizio.
“Everything is still up in the air from accepting the offer, moving forward and obviously, knowing a lot more will come back and keep everybody apprised what’s going on,” said Suplizio. “But we may even have to rebid the whole entire project. I’m not sure if that helps us or hurts us at this point in time. But that’s just where we’re at. It’s nothing we like to hear, but that’s where we’re at right now on the project.”
Township Supervisor Bill Beers asked if the city can talk with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to see if they can “switch it out a little bit. I know they’re keeping you under the gun...”
“I think that’s probably not going to happen. I mean, we’ll talk to them (DEP) but they’re not going to let us...,” said Suplizio. “The plant, it is such in a disarray that it does need to be replaced. But everything’s on the table. Obviously, that will be one of the things that we want to do.”
“Have we looked at changing the scope of the project at all, as far as any different technologies that are less expensive,” said township Supervisor Kevin Salandra.
“I think that’s on the table...,” said Suplizio. “We knew it was going to be a huge increase, but we didn’t think it was going to be $27 million. I would say right now, everything’s on the table from going back to DEP and to PENNVEST. Obviously, to see, is there any more grant money out there? Is there not? Going 30 years will definitely help us tremendously. Hopefully, but yeah, we’re not even sure we can get that. We think we can get it, but we’re not sure.”
The city was expecting the cost of building a new wastewater treatment plant around $62 million prior to going out to bid.
The city recently received a $4 million grant and $57.5 million loan from the state’s PENNVEST Authority to build the new sewage plant.