RIDGWAY — Big Maple Family Farm LLC, as well as the therapeutic organization held there –Big Maple Farm’s Natural Therapies –will be hosting upcoming events that support local farmers and encourage children to read.
Big Maple Family Farm LLC, located on Long Level Road in Ridgway and a farm built on several family generations, will be holding an open house on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 1-4 p.m., closing out its “lamb snuggling” program.
During this open house, Amanda Balon, a fifth-generation family farmer, says people can still have their chance to snuggle with the lambs, enjoy a maple syrup tasting and learn about what BMFF has to offer throughout the year. There will also be farm store and products available.
“People will be able to get to know their local farmer, and (find out) what we have available for the community,” said Balon. “Our mission at the farm is to make people’s plates as healthy as ours (has been) since 1900. We feel that in order to do that, it’s important for people to know who their local farmer is.”
Balon also noted that the farm will be hosting a new event this summer –“Farmer for a Day Camp,” June 5-8 and Aug. 7-10. The camp is for youth ages 5-10, and costs $75.
For more information, call 814-335-0804. Visit Big Maple Family Farm LLC on Facebook and https://bigmaplefarmnt.net.
Books in the Barn Program
On March 2, “Read Across America Day,” in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, Big Maple Family Farm’s Natural Therapies will join in on the fun, encouraging youth to read as part of its “Books in the Barn Program.”
“There is no better way to do that than with the miniature horses and donkeys here at the farm,” said Balon, founder of BMFNT.
Books in the Barn was created to engage youth with animals in a positive way, but also help them build their confidence in reading.
“As a mom with a child who struggles to read, it is important to find fun ways to get him to build his confidence,” said Balon, noting that her son’s favorite place to read is with his favorite barn pal, Donkey.
BMFNT, at 877 Long Level Road in Ridgway, is an all-volunteer therapeutic horse riding organization.
During Read Across America event from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on March 2, youth and adults can come to the farm to read with the animals, enjoy some birthday cake in honor of Dr. Seuss and learn more about the programs available through the Big Maple Farms Natural Therapies organization.
Attendees will receive a free book and a birthday treat bag.
The cost is $1 per reader, and the event is open to the public. Registration must be done in advance at www.bigmaplefarmnt.net.