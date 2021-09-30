RIDGWAY — Big Maple Farm’s Natural Therapies of Ridgway will host its annual fall festival fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, offering a superhero theme and several autumn festivities.
Amanda Balon, founder of BMFNT, said this year, the corn maze has grown.
“It’s ready for people to embark on a ‘super hero trivia trail,’” she said.
Those who head through the corn maze will be given a sheet to write their answers on, then turning them in for the chance to win prizes.
Balon said there will also be a superhero-themed obstacle course, as well as the famous pumpkin slingshot.
“There will also be hayrides and pony rides, as well as some awesome superhero-themed games,” she said.
Saturday’s festivities will include a chicken barbecue dinner, as well as a concession stand, said Balon. Dinners are $12 each.
“This dinner is special,” said Balon. “It will be the first farm-fresh chicken barbecue with fresh chicken, raised by Big Maple Family Farm. No one wants to miss out on locally-raised chicken dinners.”
Another feature will include photographer Nancy Osgood, who will be taking fall photos, said Balon.
“She will have a booth set up with a beautiful background, ready for any family photo or one of the kids,” she noted.
Pumpkins, as well as other fall décor, will be for sale as well.
The cost for the festival is $8, and includes unlimited access.
BMFNT is located at 877 Long Level Road in Ridgway.
For more information, call Balon at 814-335-0804 or visit www.bigmaplefarmnt.net.