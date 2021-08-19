BIG RUN — Robin McKee with the Big Run Area New Community Helping Hands, or BRANCHH, recently shared her concerns about the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the local food pantry.
BRANCHH was approved for a $2,500 grant from the Big Run Borough Council in American Rescue Plan funds to compensate for the extreme increase in patrons last year.
McKee attended this week’s council meeting with her past and present information about the number of residents served by the food pantry, and later shared some of her concerns moving forward. She keeps organized logs of each household that is served and how much money the food pantry takes in and pays out each month in food.
According to McKee’s records, the food pantry doubled the number of residents served from 2019 to 2020, having served about 150 in 2019, and about 308 residents in 2020. So far, in 2021, her records show BRANCHH has served 157 households/residents, on track to reach a lower number served than last year, but still higher than in 2019.
“We did twice as many boxes last year as we have ever done. We did 308 boxes last year,” McKee said. “Thirty was our top that we had, 30 people. When we usually were only doing 12 to 14.”
McKee said it typically costs the food pantry about $700 a month to give out the boxes of food. She said the numbers typically drop down some in the summer then start to pick back up in the fall. She also clarified that some boxes contain more than a typical single box would if it’s going to a household with more people.
The food pantry relies entirely on donations and the occasional small fundraiser. The Big Run Volunteer Fire Department is a steady source of donations, letting BRANCHH work the 50/50 drawing during the second bingo of the month.
McKee said this month was great because she asked on Facebook if anyone wanted to donate fresh produce from their garden to share, the food pantry would take it. She got a good response from the area to this post.
McKee said one of her main concerns with the current resurgence of COVID-19 through the delta variant, is that it was difficult for her to buy product last year.
“I couldn’t buy the food… they wouldn’t sell that much to one person, even though it was for the food pantry,” McKee said. “I couldn’t buy product either, and so the stuff that I did purchase, I had to pay a lot more money for each item. And all the items that we do buy have gone up in price.”
She has been trying to stockpile what she can now for this reason as a precaution, but said she hopes the world doesn’t find itself back in a situation like last year.
McKee said she found a grant, applied, and was awarded it to be able to purchase a refrigerator and freezer for the food pantry to expand in February. She just got an email about the grant coming up again this year, and she is hoping to use it to get shelving.
The food pantry also tries to help when emergency situations happen like the Anthony family fire that occurred a couple of weeks ago. Not only did BRACHH donate food to the family, but used some of its funds to buy new pots, pans, and essential kitchen utensils for them.
“They had nothing… because if I’m giving them food and they can’t open it, what good is food?” McKee said. “What good is it if I give them canned goods and they don’t have a can opener to open it up with?”
BRANCHH is not an income-based food pantry, and does not question anyone who uses the service they provide. McKee said this has worked so far and patrons are usually honest and tell her when they’ve gotten back on their feet and no longer need a food box each month.
She said with the money from the borough, BRANCHH might be able to go back to carrying hygiene products as well.
“When the pandemic hit, and we didn’t have the money, we stopped and we just concentrated on food,” McKee said.
She said it’s amazing how often donations will come in right when she needs them, or people will donate the exact foods she’s starting to run low on for the boxes.