BIG RUN — The Big Run Borough Council approved the hiring of a new borough solicitor and received a new American flag for display during the meeting Monday evening.
The borough council has had bad luck with borough solicitors lately, having switched to C.J. Zwick in the hopes of having a more present solicitor. Zwick attended a couple of meetings, and then was not present at any others.
Zwick has been the solicitor for almost a year, and recently informed the council he was planning to get out of municipal law. The council began searching for a new solicitor about a month ago.
Borough Secretary Dawn Kopp said it seems that most local lawyers are not interested in municipal law, and aren’t interested in being solicitors. She expanded the search for a solicitor beyond the local area, and found Emily Mueller of GRB Law Firm in Pittsburgh.
Kopp presented the council with a proposal letter from Mueller last month, and had a letter of engagement for it to approve this month. The borough is hoping for “better feedback and turnaround time for questions” with Mueller.
The council has also been discussing the need for some new flags for on flagpoles around the borough. Josie McElwain shared with the council that an American flag had been dropped off for the borough on election day.
She told them the current flag could be taken down and replaced with the new one, and the old one taken to the East End Laundromat and cleaned. Once the old flag is cleaned and returned, the new one will be put on the flagpole at the Veterans Memorial Park.
“We found out the American flag had paint on it,” McElwain said. “I called the East End Laundromat and they can clean it for nothing, and the state flag, they can also clean it for $5. Whenever you want it done, I can take them down there.”
Wayne McKee said the flag there was “all tattered” and he put it in the flag disposal box while he was winterizing the park.
The borough is still hoping to get a new Pennsylvania state flag as well.